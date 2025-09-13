Dev Accelerator IPO Allotment: Invested In IPO? Check The Status Using PAN Or Application Number
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Congress leader itr Mizoram News gen z earthquake justin baldoni Congress leader itr Mizoram News gen z earthquake justin baldoni Congress leader itr Mizoram News gen z earthquake justin baldoni Congress leader itr Mizoram News gen z earthquake justin baldoni
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Congress leader itr Mizoram News gen z earthquake justin baldoni Congress leader itr Mizoram News gen z earthquake justin baldoni Congress leader itr Mizoram News gen z earthquake justin baldoni Congress leader itr Mizoram News gen z earthquake justin baldoni
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Dev Accelerator IPO Allotment: Invested In IPO? Check The Status Using PAN Or Application Number

Dev Accelerator IPO Allotment: Invested In IPO? Check The Status Using PAN Or Application Number

Check the Allotment Status of Dev Accelerator Limited IPO, a technology and innovation driven business accelerator company, opened its IPO for public subscription on September 10, 2025 till September 12, 2025. The company’s objective was to raise around Rs.143.35 crore over a 100% fresh issue and no OFS, through this IPO.

Dev Accelerator IPO Allotment: Invested In IPO? Check The Status Using PAN Or Application Number

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: September 13, 2025 19:47:07 IST

Dev Accelerator Limited IPO, a technology and innovation driven business accelerator company,  was open for public subscription on September 10, 2025 till September 12, 2025. The company’s objective was to raise around Rs.143.35 crore over a 100% fresh issue and no OFS.

If you have participated in the IPO bidding process and are excited to check the status of your application, then you can easily do it online. We will help you in keeping track of your IPO application, in order to ensures you to latest information about your investment and can strategies your next steps. Make sure to get the confirmation on your allotment over official website or the platform that you use for the trading, to avoid any differences.

Dev Accelerator Limited: IPO Details at a Glance

•    IPO Opens at: September 10, 2025
•    IPO Closes at: September 12, 2025
•    Total Issue Size: Around. Rs.143.35 crore
•    Fresh Issue: Rs.143.35 crore 
•    Price Band: Rs.56 – Rs.61 
•    Lot Size: 235 shares
•    Min. Retail Investment: Rs.14,335
•    Listing At: NSE SME Platform
•    Registrar: KFIN Technologies Limited

How to Check the Allotment Status: Dev Accelerator Limited

Check Application Status on NSE
1.    Visit the official NSE website for the allotment status.
2.    Mark ‘Equity & SME IPO bid details’
3.    Select Symbol of the Company
4.    Enter PAN Number
5.    Enter Application Number
6.    Click on Submit Button

Check Application Status on BSE
1.    Visit the official BSE website for the allotment status.
2.    Select ‘Equity’ in Issue Type
3.    Choose Company Name
4.    Enter PAN Number or Application Number
5.    Select Captcha
6.    Click on Search Button

Dev Accelerator Limited: Consolidated Subscription Status on Day 3
As of Day 3, the IPO was subscribed 62.44 times. Segment-wise consolidated investors participation:

•    Total Consolidated Subscription: 62.44x
•    Retail Institutional Investors: 156.79x
•    Retail Investors (Employees): 16.43x
•    Retail Investors (Shareholders): 45.69x
•    Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 20.30x
•    NIIs Investors: 87.63x
(Subscription Data Collected: Sep 12, 2025)

Dev Accelerator Limited: Company Overview

Dev Accelerator Limited, an Ahmedabad, Gujarat based company, incorporated in 2017 with an emphasis to support startups and evolving tech ventures. The company functions in the technology development and acceleration sector, presenting a wide range of services together with startup mentoring, investment assistance, workplace solutions providing, and tactical and strategic advisory.

Dev Accelerator has made a business portfolio of startup companies in various segments like fintech, edtech, healthtech, and enterprise SaaS. Its platform centric model aids startups to scale swiftly through access to infrastructure, capital, and market networks.

(Disclaimer: The above article is only for the purpose of information. It does not constitute financial guidance in any form(s). Investors here are suggested to carefully review the prospectus and refer to a registered financial advisor or certified investment professional before they finalise any investment. Similarly, past performances are not an indication of future outcomes. Investments are subject to market risks.)

Also Read: ITR Filing Deadline 2025: Last Minutes Rush, Why Millions Of Taxpayers Are Rushing To Correct ITR Filings?

Tags: Dev Accelerator Allotment StatusDev Accelerator IPO AllotmentipoIPO allotmentipo allotment statusIPO news

RELATED News

Urban Company IPO Allotment: Check If You Got Lucky In This Highly Anticipated Listing Boom
Shringar House Of Mangalsutra IPO Allotment: Applied For The IPO? Step-by-Step Guide To Check The Online Status
Galaxy Medicare IPO Allotment: Did You Get The IPO Allotment? Here’s Where And How To Check Instantly
PSB Manthan 2025: Banking leadership, regulators, experts, academicians converge
Exceller Books' International Excellence Award honours outstanding literary and academic achievements worldwide

LATEST NEWS

"Everyone is doing a good job": Sonu Sood on consolidated relief efforts by individuals, government in flood-affected villages in Punjab
US Authorities Prepare Formal Charges Against Suspect in Charlie Kirk Shooting
Hong Kong Open: India shuttler Lakshya Sen storms into final for first time since last year
"There is now complete peace": Pune Rural DSP Amol Mandave regarding reports of tunnel-like structure under dargah
Dev Accelerator IPO Allotment: Invested In IPO? Check The Status Using PAN Or Application Number
Ambassador Sibi George hailed as towering figure in advancing India-Japan relations
Vishal-Sheykhar celebrates 25 years in music industry with a memorable 'Super Hit Tour' concert in Delhi
Salman Khan paid a courtesy visit to Ladakh LG Kavinder Gupta at the Raj Niwas in Leh
The Curious Case of Hoax Bomb Threats: Why Government Struggles To Detect Them
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Match Prediction: Who Will Win the Epic Clash?
Dev Accelerator IPO Allotment: Invested In IPO? Check The Status Using PAN Or Application Number

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Dev Accelerator IPO Allotment: Invested In IPO? Check The Status Using PAN Or Application Number

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Dev Accelerator IPO Allotment: Invested In IPO? Check The Status Using PAN Or Application Number
Dev Accelerator IPO Allotment: Invested In IPO? Check The Status Using PAN Or Application Number
Dev Accelerator IPO Allotment: Invested In IPO? Check The Status Using PAN Or Application Number
Dev Accelerator IPO Allotment: Invested In IPO? Check The Status Using PAN Or Application Number

QUICK LINKS