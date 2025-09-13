Dev Accelerator IPO Allotment: Invested In IPO? Check The Status Using PAN Or Application Number

Dev Accelerator Limited IPO, a technology and innovation driven business accelerator company, was open for public subscription on September 10, 2025 till September 12, 2025. The company’s objective was to raise around Rs.143.35 crore over a 100% fresh issue and no OFS.

If you have participated in the IPO bidding process and are excited to check the status of your application, then you can easily do it online. We will help you in keeping track of your IPO application, in order to ensures you to latest information about your investment and can strategies your next steps. Make sure to get the confirmation on your allotment over official website or the platform that you use for the trading, to avoid any differences.

Dev Accelerator Limited: IPO Details at a Glance

• IPO Opens at: September 10, 2025

• IPO Closes at: September 12, 2025

• Total Issue Size: Around. Rs.143.35 crore

• Fresh Issue: Rs.143.35 crore

• Price Band: Rs.56 – Rs.61

• Lot Size: 235 shares

• Min. Retail Investment: Rs.14,335

• Listing At: NSE SME Platform

• Registrar: KFIN Technologies Limited

How to Check the Allotment Status: Dev Accelerator Limited

Check Application Status on NSE

1. Visit the official NSE website for the allotment status.

2. Mark ‘Equity & SME IPO bid details’

3. Select Symbol of the Company

4. Enter PAN Number

5. Enter Application Number

6. Click on Submit Button

Check Application Status on BSE

1. Visit the official BSE website for the allotment status.

2. Select ‘Equity’ in Issue Type

3. Choose Company Name

4. Enter PAN Number or Application Number

5. Select Captcha

6. Click on Search Button

Dev Accelerator Limited: Consolidated Subscription Status on Day 3

As of Day 3, the IPO was subscribed 62.44 times. Segment-wise consolidated investors participation:

• Total Consolidated Subscription: 62.44x

• Retail Institutional Investors: 156.79x

• Retail Investors (Employees): 16.43x

• Retail Investors (Shareholders): 45.69x

• Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 20.30x

• NIIs Investors: 87.63x

(Subscription Data Collected: Sep 12, 2025)

Dev Accelerator Limited: Company Overview

Dev Accelerator Limited, an Ahmedabad, Gujarat based company, incorporated in 2017 with an emphasis to support startups and evolving tech ventures. The company functions in the technology development and acceleration sector, presenting a wide range of services together with startup mentoring, investment assistance, workplace solutions providing, and tactical and strategic advisory.

Dev Accelerator has made a business portfolio of startup companies in various segments like fintech, edtech, healthtech, and enterprise SaaS. Its platform centric model aids startups to scale swiftly through access to infrastructure, capital, and market networks.

(Disclaimer: The above article is only for the purpose of information. It does not constitute financial guidance in any form(s). Investors here are suggested to carefully review the prospectus and refer to a registered financial advisor or certified investment professional before they finalise any investment. Similarly, past performances are not an indication of future outcomes. Investments are subject to market risks.)

