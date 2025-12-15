Elitecon International Share Price Soars: Sixth Upper Circuit On $97.35M UAE Export Deal and Stellar Q2 Performance

Best Game Producer Elitecon International Reaches Upper Circuit
Probably, Elitecon International has made your day, just in case you are a trader and looking at Dalal Street on Monday, December 15. The stock shot up by 5% upper circuit to ₹114.84 and the market was buzzing with the news. And here is the clincher, it was no isolated case; this is the sixth consecutive session of 5% upper circuit gains.
The traders were not able to believe their eyes when the news was devoured by the market, Elitecon has won a giant long-term export contract amounting to $97.35 million, about ₹875 crore in Indian currency.
How exciting would it be, each tick on the screen would be a mark of great demand, great visibility, and, naturally, a multibagger opportunity for the adventurous. You could have sworn you saw the rush of buying orders pouring in the market. It was all talk on the trading floor, about how this contract serves not only as a source of constant export revenue but also strengthens Elitecon in the Middle Eastern markets. To merchants, it is a textbook lesson on how good news can trigger stock momentum!
Elitecon International Q2FY26 & Share Performance Snapshot
|Category
|Details
|Q2FY26 (Sep Quarter) Net Sales
|₹2,192.09 crore ( +318% vs Q1FY26 )
|Q2FY26 Net Profit
|₹117.20 crore ( +63% vs Q1FY26 )
|H1FY26 Net Sales
|₹3,735.64 crore ( +581% vs H1FY25 )
|H1FY26 Net Profit
|+195% vs H1FY25
|YTD 2025 Share Performance
|+1,000%
|Last 1 Year Share Performance
|+1,200%
|Past 6 Months Rally
|+119%
|Recent 3 Months Trend
|-38%
|Last 1 Month Trend
|-15%
|December Performance (so far)
|+33%
|November Performance
|-42%
|October Performance
|-23%
|September Performance
|-41%
