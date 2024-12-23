Elon Musk’s X Raises Premium+ Subscription Price For Users: Here Are The DEETS

The price increase, effective December 21, impacts several global markets, including the United States and India.

Elon Musk’s social media platform, X, has announced a significant price hike for its top-tier Premium+ subscription plan, aiming to enhance creator payouts.

The price increase, effective December 21, impacts several global markets, including the United States and India.

Price Hike

In the United States, the monthly cost of the Premium+ plan has jumped from $16 to $22â€”a 35% increase. The Basic and Premium plans remain unchanged, priced at $3 and $8 per month, respectively.

Indian users have also been hit with the hike. The Premium+ plan now costs ₹1,750 per month, up from ₹1,300. For users opting for the annual subscription, the cost is ₹18,300. The Basic plan in India is available at₹245 per month or₹2,590 annually, while the Premium plan costs₹650 monthly or₹6,800 annually.

Why the Hike?

The price increase is part of X’s strategy to strengthen its creator ecosystem. In October, X revamped its revenue-sharing model to directly link subscription fees to creator earnings. Payouts are now determined by content quality and engagement, rather than ad revenue alone.

The revised pricing applies to new subscribers immediately, while existing subscribers can retain the old rates until January 20, 2025.

What Does Premium+ Offer?

The Premium+ plan is tailored for users seeking an advanced and ad-free experience. It includes:

Ad-Free Browsing: A seamless experience without interruptions.

Grok 2 AI Assistant: Exclusive access to X’s AI chatbot.

Advanced Tools: X Pro and Media Studio for analytics, posting longer videos, and article writing.

Monetization Options: The ability to earn through Creator Subscriptions.

Enhanced Visibility: Verification checkmarks and the platform’s largest reply boost.

Customization and Security: Features like encrypted direct messaging, optional ID verification, and navigation personalization.

X’s move marks a shift from its traditional ad-based revenue model. The platform, rebranded as X Corp. after Musk’s $44 billion acquisition in 2022, is now focused on subscription-based growth.

ALSO READ: Dam Capital Advisors IPO Closes Today: Retail Segment Leads Oversubscription