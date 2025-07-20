LIVE TV
Experts Make Bullish Calls For Laxmi Dental, Vishal Mega Mart, KEI Industries This Week

Analysts issued bullish ratings on several Indian stocks this week. Motilal Oswal backed Laxmi Dental and Vishal Mega Mart, while JM Financial highlighted KEI, Polycab, and RR Kabel. Antique Stock Broking sees 30% upside in Raymond, citing strong future earnings growth.

The stock of KEI Industries could jump by 125%.

Last Updated: July 20, 2025 01:15:18 IST

Looking to get some extra credit in your account by investing in stocks this week? We have good news for you.

Business experts have revealed reports that could be considered bullish for the upcoming week.

The experts have given “buy” ratings and are anticipating robust gains for multiple Indian firms, reports suggest.

Stocks of these firms could surge in the immediate future, reports added.

Stock of Laxmi Dental Likely To Jump By 26 Percent

Motilal Oswal has predicted a target price of Rs 540 for Laxmi Dental’s stock. This marks a 26% increase in comparison to the market from last Friday’s close.

Interestingly, if there is a bull case scenario, the stock could jump up to Rs 750 for Laxmi Dental, implying a gain of almost 75%.

It has already shown an increase of 12% from last week.

Similarly, experts have predicted a bullish target of Rs 165 for Vishal Mega Mart.

Also, you could gain up to 55% if there is a bull case scenario for its stock.

Stock Of Wires And Cables Companies Also Expected To Surge

JM Financial has predicted growth for the shares of the firms involved in making wires and cables.

It has been noted that Polycab India would show an increase of 18%, RR Kabel is likely to grow by 23%, while the largest surge has been predicted for KEI Industries.

Reports suggest that the shares of KEI Industries will jump by 125%.

On the other hand, Antique Stock Broking has predicted a price target of Rs 900 for Raymond and given a buy rating to it.

This marks a 30% surge in the value of its stock. Experts have also noted that Raymond is likely to show strong growth in revenue and profits in the next few years.

To sum up, the bullish reports for stock markets bode well for investors. If you are interested in investing in the stock market, this is your time.

