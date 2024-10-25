Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, October 25, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Find Out What’s Causing The Indian Stock Market To Tumble: Sensex Down 864 Points And Nifty 50 Falls 1.3%

The Indian stock market experienced a substantial downturn on Friday, October 25, with major benchmarks—the Sensex and Nifty 50—each declining by over a percent during intraday trading.

Find Out What’s Causing The Indian Stock Market To Tumble: Sensex Down 864 Points And Nifty 50 Falls 1.3%

The Indian stock market experienced a substantial downturn on Friday, October 25, with major benchmarks—the Sensex and Nifty 50—each declining by over a percent during intraday trading. The mid- and small-cap sectors were particularly hard hit, witnessing declines of up to 3 percent.

Market Performance Overview

The Sensex dropped by 864 points, equivalent to 1.1 percent, closing at 79,201, while the Nifty 50 fell by 1.3 percent to settle at 24,094. Additionally, the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices plummeted by 2.6 percent and 3.2 percent, respectively. Overall, the market capitalization of BSE-listed companies decreased from approximately ₹444 lakh crore to nearly ₹435 lakh crore, leading to a loss of about ₹9 lakh crore for investors in just one session.

The volatility index, India VIX, surged over 7 percent, reflecting heightened anxiety among market participants. The Nifty 50 has now seen a continuous decline for five sessions, falling over 8 percent from its peak of 26,277.35 reached on September 27.

Key Factors Behind the Market Decline

Several factors have been identified as contributing to this market selloff:

1. Foreign Capital Outflow

The aggressive selling by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) is viewed as a primary catalyst for the market’s downturn. In October alone, FPIs have divested over ₹98,000 crore from Indian equities. Analysts note that the redirection of funds to more attractively valued Chinese stocks, following recent economic stabilization measures from Beijing, has exacerbated the situation.

“The FPI selloff is unprecedented. They had not sold Indian equities worth this much even during the COVID-19 crash and global financial crisis,” remarked a Chief Investment Strategist from Geojit Financial Services, emphasizing that the usual buy-on-dips strategy has failed amid this relentless selling.

2. Weak Q2 Earnings

Earnings reports for the September quarter have been disappointing, raising alarms about the market’s stretched valuations. Recent assessments indicate subdued performance across various sectors, leading to concerns about profitability and volume risks. According to the same strategist, “Q2 numbers have been subdued, and the concern is that along with weak rural consumption, we also have weak urban consumption.”

3. US Election Uncertainty

The upcoming US elections are casting a shadow over market sentiment. With the election date just around the corner, the close race between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump is creating apprehension. If Harris prevails, she may continue the trade policies of the Biden administration, whereas a Trump victory could introduce more aggressive trade negotiations and potential tariffs.

“Although it is a close call, there is a possibility of Trump returning,” the strategist noted, highlighting the potential impacts on global trade dynamics.

4. Geopolitical Tensions

Geopolitical developments, particularly in the Middle East, are also influencing market behavior. Recent military actions and discussions around ceasefire negotiations are contributing to overall market volatility.

5. Elevated Valuations

Despite the recent corrections, many experts argue that the market remains overvalued. The Nifty 50’s current price-to-earnings (PE) ratio stands at 22.8, surpassing its one-year and two-year averages. “We still do not have a buyable comfort despite the recent correction. The current market valuation still remains high,” the strategist concluded, underscoring ongoing concerns about justified valuations.

The combination of these factors has led to a tumultuous period for the Indian stock market, leaving investors anxious as they navigate this challenging landscape.

(The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial advice. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making investment decisions.)

ALSO READ: PNB Housing Finance Shares Surge 11% After Strong Q2 Results

Filed under

Indian Stock Market NIFTY 50 Sensex
Advertisement

Also Read

South Korea Slams Russia-North Korea Defense Pact, Warns of Troop Threats

South Korea Slams Russia-North Korea Defense Pact, Warns of Troop Threats

AR Rahman Opens Up On His Family ‘Father’s Final Days Were Intolerably Dark’

AR Rahman Opens Up On His Family ‘Father’s Final Days Were Intolerably Dark’

Aston Villa Look To Capitalize On Their Winning Form

Aston Villa Look To Capitalize On Their Winning Form

PM Modi Highlights Deepening India-Germany Relations

PM Modi Highlights Deepening India-Germany Relations

Why Did Indonesia Bans Apple iPhone 16? Discover The Shocking Reason Behind Apple’s Controversy!

Why Did Indonesia Bans Apple iPhone 16? Discover The Shocking Reason Behind Apple’s Controversy!

Entertainment

‘Vettaiyan’ Thrills Fans with OTT Release After Diwali: What’s Next For Rajinikanth & Amitabh Bachchan’s Blockbuster?

‘Vettaiyan’ Thrills Fans with OTT Release After Diwali: What’s Next For Rajinikanth & Amitabh Bachchan’s

Does Alia Bhatt Have A Botched Botox And Paralysis On One Side? Find Out Here

Does Alia Bhatt Have A Botched Botox And Paralysis On One Side? Find Out Here

Is Angelina Jolie Facing Bankruptcy Amidst Legal Feud With Ex-Husband Brad Pitt? Here’s What Happening

Is Angelina Jolie Facing Bankruptcy Amidst Legal Feud With Ex-Husband Brad Pitt? Here’s What Happening

Kartik Aryan Stood Outside THIS Star’s House; Actor Recalls Fanboy Moment

Kartik Aryan Stood Outside THIS Star’s House; Actor Recalls Fanboy Moment

Google Doodle Today: Honors Legendary Playback Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath (KK)

Google Doodle Today: Honors Legendary Playback Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath (KK)

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Karnataka Beaches In Competion With Goa, Will Now Permit Alcohol Sale On Its Beaches

Karnataka Beaches In Competion With Goa, Will Now Permit Alcohol Sale On Its Beaches

CHANEL Celebrates Its Legacy With The Haute Joaillerie Sport Collection

CHANEL Celebrates Its Legacy With The Haute Joaillerie Sport Collection

The Diwali Home Makeover You Need, Transform Your Living Space

The Diwali Home Makeover You Need, Transform Your Living Space

LEGO Revives the ’90s X-Men Animated Series with Exciting New Set

LEGO Revives the ’90s X-Men Animated Series with Exciting New Set

Discover Fashion Houses Behind Stunning High Jewelry Masterpieces

Discover Fashion Houses Behind Stunning High Jewelry Masterpieces

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox