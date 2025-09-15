Forex reserves up by $4.03 billion to $698.3 billion in week ending Sept 5: RBI
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV Boycott India Pakistan Match Gaza war asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV Boycott India Pakistan Match Gaza war asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV Boycott India Pakistan Match Gaza war asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV Boycott India Pakistan Match Gaza war
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV Boycott India Pakistan Match Gaza war asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV Boycott India Pakistan Match Gaza war asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV Boycott India Pakistan Match Gaza war asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV Boycott India Pakistan Match Gaza war
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Forex reserves up by $4.03 billion to $698.3 billion in week ending Sept 5: RBI

Forex reserves up by $4.03 billion to $698.3 billion in week ending Sept 5: RBI

Forex reserves up by $4.03 billion to $698.3 billion in week ending Sept 5: RBI

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 15, 2025 00:37:07 IST

New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI): India’s foreign exchange reserves rose by USD 4.038 billion in the week that ended September 5 to USD 698.268 billion, driven largely by a rise in gold reserves, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in its latest ‘Weekly Statistical Supplement.’

The country’s foreign exchange (forex) kitty is hovering close to its all-time high of USD 704.89 billion, reached in September 2024.

The RBI data showed that the gold reserves currently amount to USD 90.299 billion, witnessing a rise of USD 3.530 billion in the reported week.

For the reported week, India’s foreign currency assets (FCA), the largest component of foreign exchange reserves, stood at USD 584.477 billion, a rise of USD 540 million.

After the latest monetary policy review meeting, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra had said the foreign exchange kitty was sufficient to meet 11 months of the country’s imports.

In 2023, India added around USD 58 billion to its foreign exchange reserves, contrasting with a cumulative decline of USD 71 billion in 2022.

In 2024, the reserves rose by a little over USD 20 billion.

So far in 2025, the forex kitty has increased by approximately USD 60 billion, according to the data.

Foreign exchange reserves, or FX reserves, are assets held by a nation’s central bank or monetary authority, primarily in reserve currencies such as the US Dollar, with smaller portions in the Euro, Japanese Yen, and Pound Sterling.

The RBI often intervenes by managing liquidity, including selling dollars, to prevent a steep depreciation of the rupee. The RBI strategically buys dollars when the Rupee is strong and sells when it weakens. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: foreign exchange reservesforeign-currency-assetsgold-reserverbireserve-bank

RELATED News

Government reopens application window for PLI scheme for white goods
India to host 89th general meeting of International Electrotechnical Commission
GST on 99% goods reduced to 5% slab, reforms to boost demand: Nirmala Sitharaman
OpenAI and ARISE collaborate to empower K-12 educators in India with AI integration
Indian diamond and jewellery exporters considering overseas units to bypass US tariffs: Industry insiders

LATEST NEWS

Were ready to shake hands, our opposition didn't: Pak coach explains captain's absence during post-match presentation
‘We Are Leaving This World…..’: 37-Year-Old Lady, Mentally Ill Son Allegedly Jumps To Death Of 13th Floor In Noida
Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 strikes Ladakh's Leh
Pakistan federal government likely to raise petrol, diesel prices
This AI Turns You Into a Banana Toy – Have You Tried Google’s Viral Gemini Trend Yet?
Indian filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan's 'Homebound' shines at TIFF, secures second runner-up at International People's Choice Award
Forex reserves up by $4.03 billion to $698.3 billion in week ending Sept 5: RBI
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: India Clinches 10th T20I Victory Over Pakistan, Continues Dominance
Kadal Kondattam 2025: Tamil Nadu athletes seal dominance as India's premier Ocean Sports Festival concludes in style
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav Dedicates Win to Armed Forces, Remembers Pahalgam Attack Victims
Forex reserves up by $4.03 billion to $698.3 billion in week ending Sept 5: RBI

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Forex reserves up by $4.03 billion to $698.3 billion in week ending Sept 5: RBI

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Forex reserves up by $4.03 billion to $698.3 billion in week ending Sept 5: RBI
Forex reserves up by $4.03 billion to $698.3 billion in week ending Sept 5: RBI
Forex reserves up by $4.03 billion to $698.3 billion in week ending Sept 5: RBI
Forex reserves up by $4.03 billion to $698.3 billion in week ending Sept 5: RBI

QUICK LINKS