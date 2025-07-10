GAIL’s Huge Move: Secures Long-Term Gas Supply to Rajasthan- Here’s The Energy Shakeup You Can’t Ignore

Get ready for a long-term gas power boost! GAIL (India) Limited and Oil India Limited (OIL) have officially extended their existing Gas Sale and Purchase Agreement (GSPA) for another 15 years, starting July 1, 2025. The agreement, signed in New Delhi, ensures the supply of up to 900,000 Standard Cubic Meters per Day (SCMD) of natural gas from OIL’s Bakhri Tibba Block in Rajasthan, covering the Dandewala, Tanot, and Bagi Tibba fields. Executives from both Maharatna CPSEs—Sumit Kishore, ED (Marketing-Gas), GAIL, and Ranjan Goswami, ED (BD), OIL—signed the deal, showcasing their strong collaboration on India’s energy mission.

Key Highlights Of The GAIL–OIL Deal

Deal Duration: 15 Years (Starting July 1, 2025)

Volume: Up to 900,000 SCMD

Source: OIL’s Bakhri Tibba Block, Rajasthan

Recipient: RRVUNL (State-run Power Utility)

Focus: Boosting domestic energy and power supply

GAIL Will Be Powering Rajasthan’s Energy Future- Here’s How

Get ready, Rajasthan! The natural gas sourced under this mega deal will power M/s Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (RRVUNL)—the state’s very own power generation utility. That means your lights, fans, and ACs could soon be running on more reliable, cleaner, homegrown energy. GAIL says this 15-year pact reflects a strong commitment- by both GAIL and OIL- to strengthening India’s energy security and making natural gas more accessible across the country. At a time when India is doubling down on its clean energy goals, this deal is more than just numbers—it’s about delivering stable power, reducing imports, and energizing local communities. Public-sector teamwork like this is fueling the next chapter of India’s energy story- So, quite literally!

Quick Overview: GAIL Energy Snapshot

Category Value Pipeline Network 16,421 km FY25 Transmission Volume 127+ MMSCMD Petrochemical Capacity 810 KTA (Pata), 280 KTA (BCPL) LNG Portfolio 16.56 MMTPA (60 MMSCMD) Share in LNG Imports 61% of India’s total

GAIL Is Expanding Energy Footprint

GAIL currently operates a massive 16,421 km natural gas pipeline network, transporting over 127 MMSCMD of gas in FY25. Alongside this, it is developing multiple new pipeline projects to enhance connectivity. The company also operates a gas-based Petrochemical Complex at Pata, with a capacity of 810 KTA, and another at BCPL (280 KTA). GAIL’s LNG portfolio totals 16.56 MMTPA, contributing 61% of India’s LNG imports. It also maintains a strong presence in City Gas Distribution and is actively expanding into renewables like solar, wind, and biofuel.

