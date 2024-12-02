Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, December 2, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

GDP Growth Hits Two-Year Low: What’s Next For India’s Stock Market?

India’s economy expanded at its slowest pace in two years during the September quarter, raising concerns about market weakness. (Read more below)

GDP Growth Hits Two-Year Low: What’s Next For India’s Stock Market?

India’s once-roaring economic growth hit a snag in the September quarter, expanding at its slowest pace in nearly two years. This development has stirred concerns among market participants, with experts predicting near-term stock market weakness, though many remain optimistic about the country’s long-term prospects.

The NSE Nifty 50 Index is already down around 8%, from the record posted in September, with foreign investors pulling out $2.6 billion from equities in November. Adding to the already heavy pressure, the bonds, freshly incorporated in JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s important global index, registered the first-ever monthly outflow in November.

These might appear negative signals in the short term; however, analysts point out that some possible factors would lead to recovery, like adjustments in the policy of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Analysts Weigh In on India’s Economic Slowdown

Analysts like those from Emkay Global Financial Services, including Seshadri Sen, highlighted that some weakness in the markets is already priced into them. However, they anticipate that prices may go down, but it will not be a major fall. They could mention the low upside due to poor earnings and overvalued highs.

The slowdown may give the RBI additional space for intervention like reducing repo and cash reserve ratio (CRR). According to analysts at Jefferies Financial Group, poor GDP data along with tighter fiscal will lead to some decline in yields. Nomura’s chief economist, Sonal Varma, and calls the GDP data to be a “game-changer” for the upcoming RBI meeting and is expecting a 25-bps repo rate cut along with CRR cut of 50 bps for liquidity in the banking sector.

Michael Wan of MUFG Bank notes that restrictive monetary policies and macroprudential measures constitute one of the root causes of the slowdown impacts of portfolio flows and currency stability. The analysts in Barclays, meanwhile, expect the RBI to exercise caution and leave the repo rate at 6.5% owing to the cost the high consumer inflation imposes on easing cycles.

India’s Long-Term Growth Remains Promising

Despite the hiccup, many experts are optimistic about India’s sustained growth story. Vikas Pershad, an equities portfolio manager at M&G Investments, termed India’s economy as the “longest-tail growth story among major markets.” He remains confident in its GDP multiplier effect and growth momentum over the medium term.

RBI’s Policy Decisions Under Scrutiny

While RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das prepares for another policy meet in December, this balancing act between inflation control and growth support remains as critical as ever. Consumer inflation came in such that it breached the RBI’s tolerance band in October, making aggressive rate cuts improbable. However, many analysts believe that easing is overdue and that it is essential to boost the economy.

While near-term market turbulence appears inevitable, experts agree that the Indian economy retains strong fundamentals. The NSE Nifty 50 Index’s correction could present entry opportunities for long-term investors, with a year-end target of 25,000 still in sight.

ALSO READ: India’s Gold Price Today: 24 Carat Gold at ₹7817 Per Gram, Silver Prices Drop – What’s Behind The Shift?

Filed under

foreign investor withdrawal India economic growth India GDP slowdown Indian Stock Market inflation in India Nifty 50 index RBI policy meeting RBI rate cut

Advertisement

Also Read

Petition Filed in Supreme Court Challenging Delhi High Court’s Senior Designation Decision

Petition Filed in Supreme Court Challenging Delhi High Court’s Senior Designation Decision

Who Are Syrian Rebels HTS, And Why Have They Advanced in Aleppo?

Who Are Syrian Rebels HTS, And Why Have They Advanced in Aleppo?

Teacher, Influencer, And Now Politician: Meet Avadh Ojha, Who Joins AAP Ahead of Delhi Assembly Polls

Teacher, Influencer, And Now Politician: Meet Avadh Ojha, Who Joins AAP Ahead of Delhi Assembly...

Skoda Kylaq Launch: Compact SUV Bookings Begin Today At An Attractive Starting Price—Details Inside

Skoda Kylaq Launch: Compact SUV Bookings Begin Today At An Attractive Starting Price—Details Inside

Ajinkya Rahane Likely To Captain KKR In IPL 2025: What About Venkatesh Iyer?

Ajinkya Rahane Likely To Captain KKR In IPL 2025: What About Venkatesh Iyer?

Entertainment

’12th FAIL’ Fame Vikrant Massey Will Meet For ‘One Last Time’, Announces Retirement,

’12th FAIL’ Fame Vikrant Massey Will Meet For ‘One Last Time’, Announces Retirement,

Who Is Sheetal Thakur? Vikrant Massey’s Wife Once Said She ‘Would Not Want To Watch’ Him After Fame Got To His Head

Who Is Sheetal Thakur? Vikrant Massey’s Wife Once Said She ‘Would Not Want To Watch’

Vikrant Massey Once Had To Apologize For His Controversial Tweet On Lord Ram And Goddess Sita- Here’s What Happened!

Vikrant Massey Once Had To Apologize For His Controversial Tweet On Lord Ram And Goddess

‘Last 2 Movies,’ Says Vikrant Massey As He Announces Sudden Retirement From Acting At 37

‘Last 2 Movies,’ Says Vikrant Massey As He Announces Sudden Retirement From Acting At 37

How Old Was Margot Robbie While Filming The Wolf of Wall Street And What Was Her Age Difference With Leonardo DiCaprio?

How Old Was Margot Robbie While Filming The Wolf of Wall Street And What Was

Advertisement

Lifestyle

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

Are You Suffreing Endometriosis? 5 Signs Beyond Menstrual Cramps You Shouldn’t Ignore

Are You Suffreing Endometriosis? 5 Signs Beyond Menstrual Cramps You Shouldn’t Ignore

What Is Sledging? Understanding The Toxic Winter Dating Trend

What Is Sledging? Understanding The Toxic Winter Dating Trend

One Can Never Guess The Name Of The Most Searched Cocktail, Starts With ‘Porn…’

One Can Never Guess The Name Of The Most Searched Cocktail, Starts With ‘Porn…’

What Science Says About The Cause Of Long Covid, A ‘Long Infection’

What Science Says About The Cause Of Long Covid, A ‘Long Infection’

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox