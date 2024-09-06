Friday, September 6, 2024

The price of 24-carat gold is ₹73,528 per 10 grams in Delhi, while 1 kg of silver is priced at ₹83,140.

Gold Rate Today : Check Latest Prices in Your City

Gold and silver prices saw an uptick on Friday, with gold rates increasing across major Indian cities. The price of 24-carat gold is ₹73,528 per 10 grams in Delhi, while 1 kg of silver is priced at ₹83,140.

Gold and Silver Prices:

  • Gold (24-carat): ₹7352.8 per gram (+₹165.0)
  • Gold (22-carat): ₹6735.2 per gram (+₹152.0)
  • Silver: ₹83140.0 per kg (+₹1560.0)

City-Wise Gold Rates:

Delhi:

  • Gold (24-carat): ₹73,528/10 grams (up from ₹72,638 on 05-09-2024)
  • Silver: ₹83,140/kg (up from ₹82,440 on 05-09-2024)

Chennai:

  • Gold (24-carat): ₹73,888/10 grams (up from ₹73,210 on 05-09-2024)
  • Silver: ₹83,140/kg (up from ₹82,440 on 05-09-2024)

Mumbai:

  • Gold (24-carat): ₹73,384/10 grams (up from ₹72,781 on 05-09-2024)
  • Silver: ₹83,140/kg (up from ₹82,440 on 05-09-2024)

Kolkata:

  • Gold (24-carat): ₹73,025/10 grams (up from ₹73,782 on 05-09-2024)
  • Silver: ₹83,140/kg (up from ₹82,440 on 05-09-2024)

MCX Futures:

  • Gold (October 2024): ₹72,000/10 gm
  • Silver (March 2025): ₹87,533/kg

Factors Affecting Gold Prices:

Gold and silver prices are influenced by a variety of factors, including global demand, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and international economic conditions. The strength of the US dollar also plays a significant role in determining gold rates in the Indian market.

 

 

