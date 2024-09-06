Gold Rate Today : Check Latest Prices in Your City

The price of 24-carat gold is ₹73,528 per 10 grams in Delhi, while 1 kg of silver is priced at ₹83,140.

Gold and silver prices saw an uptick on Friday, with gold rates increasing across major Indian cities. The price of 24-carat gold is ₹73,528 per 10 grams in Delhi, while 1 kg of silver is priced at ₹83,140.

Gold and Silver Prices:

City-Wise Gold Rates:

Delhi:

(24-carat): ₹73,528/10 grams (up from ₹72,638 on 05-09-2024) Silver: ₹83,140/kg (up from ₹82,440 on 05-09-2024)

Chennai:

(24-carat): ₹73,888/10 grams (up from ₹73,210 on 05-09-2024) Silver: ₹83,140/kg (up from ₹82,440 on 05-09-2024)

Mumbai:

(24-carat): ₹73,384/10 grams (up from ₹72,781 on 05-09-2024) Silver: ₹83,140/kg (up from ₹82,440 on 05-09-2024)

Kolkata:

(24-carat): ₹73,025/10 grams (up from ₹73,782 on 05-09-2024) Silver: ₹83,140/kg (up from ₹82,440 on 05-09-2024)

MCX Futures:

Gold (October 2024) : ₹72,000/10 gm

: ₹72,000/10 gm Silver (March 2025): ₹87,533/kg

Factors Affecting Gold Prices:

Gold and silver prices are influenced by a variety of factors, including global demand, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and international economic conditions. The strength of the US dollar also plays a significant role in determining gold rates in the Indian market.

