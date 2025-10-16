LIVE TV
Home > Business > Goldman Sachs Asset Management's global co-head and CIO of public investing to retire in 2026, memo says

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 16, 2025 04:11:08 IST

(Reuters) -Goldman Sachs Asset Management's global co-head and chief investment officer of public investing, Ashish Shah, will retire from the partnership next year, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Wednesday. Shah is set to assume the role of an advisory director, post retirement, at the end of the first quarter of 2026, the memo added. After joining Goldman Sachs as a partner in 2018, Shah served as global co-head and chief investment officer of Fixed Income and Liquidity Solutions, where he was also a portfolio manager for fixed income strategies. Goldman Sachs has lost more than a dozen senior investment bankers this year, a higher number than normal, after internal shake-ups and a sluggish start to 2025 drove them to seek new opportunities, Reuters reported on Monday, citing three sources familiar with the situation. On Tuesday, Goldman posted third-quarter profit above expectations, as its investment bankers earned higher advisory fees and rallying markets boosted revenue from managing client assets. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar in New York and Neil J Kanatt in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

First published on: Oct 16, 2025 4:11 AM IST
QUICK LINKS