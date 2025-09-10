LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
emmanuel macron Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan emmanuel macron Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan emmanuel macron Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan emmanuel macron Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
emmanuel macron Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan emmanuel macron Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan emmanuel macron Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan emmanuel macron Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
Home > Business > "Had faith in Gautam Adani's drive, his vision for India…": Priti Adani recalls giving up dentistry, highlights journey of Adani Foundation

"Had faith in Gautam Adani's drive, his vision for India…": Priti Adani recalls giving up dentistry, highlights journey of Adani Foundation

"Had faith in Gautam Adani's drive, his vision for India…": Priti Adani recalls giving up dentistry, highlights journey of Adani Foundation

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 10, 2025 21:27:19 IST

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 10 (ANI): Priti Adani, Chairperson of Adani Foundation, has said she has had faith in her husband Gautam Adani’s drive, faith in his stories, his vision for India, in his belief of nation building and it was this faith that made her give up the profession of dentistry which she loved.

Giving a keynote address at the AVPN Global Conference 2025, Priti Adani said the work of Adani Foundation reaches more than 7,000 Indian villages and touches more than 9.6 million lives every year.

“Talking about impact, let me take you almost four decades back. I had graduated as a dentist, as a young doctor, my purpose was also to create impact by becoming the best dentist in the city of Bangalore. But God had different plans for me. I did not know then who Gautam would become. But what I did have was faith, faith in his drive, faith in his stories, faith in his vision for India, and faith in his belief of nation building,” she said.

“It was this faith that made me give up the profession of dentistry which I loved, and take up the walk along with Gautam to fulfill his dreams and journey,” she added in address, a video of which was shared on X by Gautam Adani.

“Proud of Priti’s keynote at the AVPN Global Conference 2025. From a single lamp lit in 1996 to 9.6 million lives touched annually, our journey is a testimony that if you sow in faith, wait for the rains, and nurture hope, impact inevitably follows. Together, we keep building! Jai Hind @AdaniPriti @avpn_asia @AdaniFoundation,” Adani said in his post.

In her address, Priti Adani said she Foundation’s work spans five inter-connected pillars.

“It’s needless to say I never imagined that the little land we lived in 1996 would grow into the Adani Foundation, and it will be supported by the Adani family’s pledge of USD 7 billion towards philanthropy. Today, the foundation’s work spans five inter-connected pillars — education, community health and nutrition, community infrastructure, sustainable livelihoods, and climate action,” she said.

“The seeds that we have planted has grown into a Foundation, which reaches more than 7,000 Indian villages and touches more than 9.6 million lives every year,” she added.

Priti Adani emphasised it is the human stories that matter.

“My friends, this is not about only numbers. It’s about the stories behind these numbers. I share these stories not just to impress, but to remind you that these are only tiny glimpses of the reality around us. The reality that calls for more than inspiration, the reality that calls for responsibility, and the reality that calls for action,” Priti Adani said.

“And so this is not a moment to clap, it’s a moment to commit — the stories of relief from drudgery, the stories of growth, stories of transformation and stories of empowerment,’ she concluded with a call for commitment,” she added. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: adani foundationavpn-global-conference-2025gautam adaniphilanthropypriti-adani

RELATED News

GAIL receives multiple awards in Extel 2025 Asia Executive Team Survey
Union Minister Piyush Goyal Says India-Oman Free Trade Deal Nearing Finalisation- May Seal It in a Week
Israel on way to ink a new trade deal with India: Chief Economist at Israel's Ministry of Finance
Elon Musk May Lose His Crown as World’s Richest Man, This Tech Titan Is Closing In On His No. 1 Spot
MIT Sikkim Commences Operations, Sikkim Government-Approved Institution Brings World-Class Education to Northeast

LATEST NEWS

"Recognition that the relationship is important to both, renewed effort is now being made": Ex Indian envoy on US-India trade
Varun Tej, Lavanya blessed with baby boy
Jimmy Fallon tries 'Bhangra' with Karan Aujla, fans say "Punjabi cha gaye oye"
Emmy Awards 2025: Sydney Sweeney, Stephen Colbert, Jenna Ortega named among many presenters
What Is A ‘Vanilla Relationship’? Here’s A Gen Z Explaining The Classic
"Had faith in Gautam Adani's drive, his vision for India…": Priti Adani recalls giving up dentistry, highlights journey of Adani Foundation
Indian dream to Oman journey: Samay Shrivastava proud to face 'home side' but misses Rohit, Virat's presence
AirPods 3 launched with real-time translation, improved battery life
Israel Threatens Hamas Again – You Will Be Killed! How Will Qatar Respond?
"I hope that there is a solution…": Salman Khurshid remains optimistic on India-US trade talks
"Had faith in Gautam Adani's drive, his vision for India…": Priti Adani recalls giving up dentistry, highlights journey of Adani Foundation

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

"Had faith in Gautam Adani's drive, his vision for India…": Priti Adani recalls giving up dentistry, highlights journey of Adani Foundation

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

"Had faith in Gautam Adani's drive, his vision for India…": Priti Adani recalls giving up dentistry, highlights journey of Adani Foundation
"Had faith in Gautam Adani's drive, his vision for India…": Priti Adani recalls giving up dentistry, highlights journey of Adani Foundation
"Had faith in Gautam Adani's drive, his vision for India…": Priti Adani recalls giving up dentistry, highlights journey of Adani Foundation
"Had faith in Gautam Adani's drive, his vision for India…": Priti Adani recalls giving up dentistry, highlights journey of Adani Foundation

QUICK LINKS