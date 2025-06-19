HAL, Safran Strengthen Collaboration to Support India’s Growing Aerospace Sector

India’s Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and French engine manufacturer Safran Aircraft Engines signed a landmark agreement on Thursday to industrialize and produce rotating parts for LEAP engines. The deal supports the Indian government’s “Make in India” initiative and builds on prior collaborations, including a memorandum of understanding signed in October 2023 and a contract from February 2024 for forged parts production. The agreement aims to deepen industrial cooperation and expand India’s aerospace manufacturing capabilities, focusing on LEAP engine components vital for powering single-aisle civil aircraft worldwide.

D K Sunil, Chairman and Managing Director of HAL, expressed pride in extending the partnership with Safran, emphasizing the development of industrial expertise in forging processes.

“We are really proud to expand this long-standing partnership with Safran and to develop our industrial expertise in forging processes for Inconel parts for the LEAP program,” he said. This collaboration will enhance HAL’s capacity to produce high-quality forged parts critical for LEAP engines, aligning with India’s growing aerospace market needs and its aspiration to become a key global supplier.

Safran Advances Aerospace Ecosystem In India

Safran Aircraft Engines continues to build a robust aerospace ecosystem in India, driven by new facility developments and closer collaboration with Indian partners like HAL. Dominique Dupuy, Safran’s Purchasing Vice President, highlighted the strategic importance of this cooperation. “This industrial cooperation is part of our roadmap to diversify our production sourcing and strengthen our industrial footprint in India, so as to support the growth of domestic air traffic with our LEAP engine and prepare for future requirements of the M88 engine powering the Rafale,” Dupuy said. Safran’s commitment reflects the company’s confidence in India’s aerospace industry potential.

Safran already operates five production sites across Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Goa. To further enhance its footprint, Safran plans to open a sixth site dedicated to the maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) of LEAP engines in Hyderabad by the end of the year. This expansion will provide vital support for Indian civil aviation and defense sectors by offering comprehensive engine maintenance services locally. The move also complements the industrialisation efforts for LEAP engine parts production under the new agreement with HAL.

Strategic Importance Of LEAP Engine Production, HAL And Safran Aligns

LEAP engines, designed for fuel efficiency and reduced emissions, power many single-aisle aircraft globally, making them central to the civil aviation industry’s sustainability goals. The agreement between HAL and Safran aligns with global trends emphasizing clean and efficient aerospace technologies. By producing critical LEAP engine parts domestically, India strengthens its position in the global aerospace supply chain while supporting government initiatives aimed at boosting domestic manufacturing and aerospace self-reliance.

Growing Indian Aerospace Market Drives Collaboration Between HAL And Safran

The Indian aerospace market has witnessed rapid growth, driven by increasing domestic air traffic and demand for modern aircraft. This industrial partnership between HAL and Safran will support the market’s expansion by ensuring a steady supply of essential engine components. Both companies aim to meet increasing production requirements and prepare for future aerospace demands, including components for the M88 engine used in the Rafale fighter jet. This collaborative effort is set to enhance India’s industrial capabilities and aerospace manufacturing competitiveness.

(From ANI)

