Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Hyundai Chairman Claims India’s Future Drives Increased Investment Strategy

Hyundai Motor Company has firmly established its commitment to India as a vital market for its future growth,

Hyundai Chairman Claims India’s Future Drives Increased Investment Strategy

Hyundai Motor Company has firmly established its commitment to India as a vital market for its future growth, according to Euisin Chung, the executive chair of the company. Speaking at the Hyundai Motor India listing ceremony held in Mumbai on October 22, Chung emphasized the company’s intent to bolster its investments and enhance its research and development (R&D) capabilities within the country.

“As India marches towards the Vikisit Bharat 2024 vision, Hyundai will stand as a trusted partner in it,” Chung declared, reinforcing the company’s strategic alignment with India’s aspirations for economic growth and innovation.

Hyundai’s Journey in India

Reflecting on Hyundai’s long-standing presence in India, Chung recounted the company’s journey, which began in 1992 with the launch of the Santro. Since that pivotal moment, Hyundai has introduced a total of 38 passenger vehicle models to the Indian market and has sold over 12 million vehicles domestically and internationally. This extensive experience underscores Hyundai’s commitment and adaptability in navigating the complexities of the Indian automotive landscape.

A Mixed Reception for Hyundai Motor India IPO

Despite the positive outlook for Hyundai’s future in India, the company faced a challenging debut on the stock exchanges. On October 22, Hyundai Motor India shares listed at a 1.32 percent discount, opening at Rs 1,934 on the National Stock Exchange, below its initial public offer (IPO) price of Rs 1,960. The weak performance came despite a robust subscription rate of 237 percent for the IPO, bolstered primarily by institutional investors, although retail participation lagged behind expectations.

The Hyundai IPO, valued at Rs 27,870 crore, now holds the title for the largest IPO in India, surpassing the previous record set by Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), which raised Rs 21,000 crore in its own IPO.

MUST READIPO for Niva Bupa will consist of ₹800 crore in new equity and ₹2,200 crore in shares offered by existing shareholders

Filed under

Euisin Chung HYUNDAI Hyundai Chairman hyundai ipo Investment Strategy
Advertisement

Also Read

Why Are Swing States Crucial to Winning U.S. Elections? Here’s What You Need to Know

Why Are Swing States Crucial to Winning U.S. Elections? Here’s What You Need to Know

India Strengthens Naval Capabilities With Launch Of Fourth Nuclear-Powered Submarine

India Strengthens Naval Capabilities With Launch Of Fourth Nuclear-Powered Submarine

What Role Will Peter Dinklage Play In Channing Tatum’s Roofman?

What Role Will Peter Dinklage Play In Channing Tatum’s Roofman?

Ganderbal: Omar Abdullah Visits Family of Terror Attack Victim; Deputy CM Assures Support

Ganderbal: Omar Abdullah Visits Family of Terror Attack Victim; Deputy CM Assures Support

Four Killed, Three Injured In Tragic Bus-Autorickshaw Collision In Andhra Pradesh

Four Killed, Three Injured In Tragic Bus-Autorickshaw Collision In Andhra Pradesh

Entertainment

What Role Will Peter Dinklage Play In Channing Tatum’s Roofman?

What Role Will Peter Dinklage Play In Channing Tatum’s Roofman?

Is Netflix Really Removing ‘Friends’ In 2024? All You Need To Know!

Is Netflix Really Removing ‘Friends’ In 2024? All You Need To Know!

Which Major Celebrity Controversies in 2024 Shook Hollywood’s Elite?

Which Major Celebrity Controversies in 2024 Shook Hollywood’s Elite?

What Are The Clone Theories About Kanye West and Britney Spears? Kristin Cavallari Makes Bold Claims

What Are The Clone Theories About Kanye West and Britney Spears? Kristin Cavallari Makes Bold

This Is How Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Sam Asghari Reacted To Singer Marrying Herself

This Is How Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Sam Asghari Reacted To Singer Marrying Herself

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Strict Rules, High Rents: The House-Hunting Gauntlet For Gen Z In Metro Cities

Strict Rules, High Rents: The House-Hunting Gauntlet For Gen Z In Metro Cities

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox