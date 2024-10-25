Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, October 25, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

IDBI Bank Q2 Results: PAT Up 39% At Rs 1,836 Crore

Net interest income saw significant growth, climbing to ₹3,875 crore in the July-September quarter from ₹3,066 crore.

IDBI Bank Q2 Results: PAT Up 39% At Rs 1,836 Crore

IDBI Bank reported a notable 39% increase in net profit, reaching ₹1,836 crore for the quarter ending September 30, 2024, driven by improved interest income. In the same quarter last year, the bank had a net profit of ₹1,323 crore.

Total income for the bank rose to ₹8,754 crore, up from ₹6,924 crore during the corresponding period a year earlier, as indicated in a regulatory filing.

Net interest income saw significant growth, climbing to ₹3,875 crore in the July-September quarter from ₹3,066 crore in the same quarter of 2023, reflecting a 26% increase. The net interest margin also improved, increasing to 4.87% from 4.33% a year ago.

The bank’s asset quality showed improvement, with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) decreasing to 3.68% of gross advances by the end of September 2024, compared to 4.90% a year earlier. Additionally, net NPAs fell to 0.20%, down from 0.39% in the same period last year.

The Capital Adequacy Ratio rose to 21.98%, compared to 21.26% at the end of September 2023. Furthermore, the Provision Coverage Ratio, including Technical Write-Offs, improved to 99.42% as of September 30, 2024, up from 99.10% a year prior.

Filed under

BSE IDBI Q2 RESULTS nifty npa Sensex
Advertisement
15
#USElections2024 | Who do you think will win the U.S General Elections?

Also Read

Celebrating KK’s Bollywood Debut Anniversary, Create A Playlist With 7 Iconic Songs About Friendship And Love

Celebrating KK’s Bollywood Debut Anniversary, Create A Playlist With 7 Iconic Songs About Friendship And...

Telugu Actor NT Ramaswamy Slapped By Woman At ‘Love Reddy’ Screening’—Video Goes Viral

Telugu Actor NT Ramaswamy Slapped By Woman At ‘Love Reddy’ Screening’—Video Goes Viral

IndiGo Q2 Results: Airline Posts Rs 986 cr Loss Due To Higher Fuel Costs

IndiGo Q2 Results: Airline Posts Rs 986 cr Loss Due To Higher Fuel Costs

Maharashtra Elections: Who Is Milind Deora, Set To Challenge Aaditya Thackeray In Worli?

Maharashtra Elections: Who Is Milind Deora, Set To Challenge Aaditya Thackeray In Worli?

Diwali 2024: Is Jaggery The Best Sugar Substitute For Festive Sweets?

Diwali 2024: Is Jaggery The Best Sugar Substitute For Festive Sweets?

Entertainment

Celebrating KK’s Bollywood Debut Anniversary, Create A Playlist With 7 Iconic Songs About Friendship And Love

Celebrating KK’s Bollywood Debut Anniversary, Create A Playlist With 7 Iconic Songs About Friendship And

Telugu Actor NT Ramaswamy Slapped By Woman At ‘Love Reddy’ Screening’—Video Goes Viral

Telugu Actor NT Ramaswamy Slapped By Woman At ‘Love Reddy’ Screening’—Video Goes Viral

Andrew Garfield and Amanda Dimoldenberg’s Long-Awaited ‘Chicken Shop Date’ Sets the Internet Ablaze

Andrew Garfield and Amanda Dimoldenberg’s Long-Awaited ‘Chicken Shop Date’ Sets the Internet Ablaze

Abhishek Bachchan Reveals Belly Scars In First Look From ‘I Want To Talk’

Abhishek Bachchan Reveals Belly Scars In First Look From ‘I Want To Talk’

‘The Sabarmati Report’ Teaser Drops: Vikrant Massey Returns as Fearless Journalist

‘The Sabarmati Report’ Teaser Drops: Vikrant Massey Returns as Fearless Journalist

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Dhanteras 2024: Celebrating Prosperity, Tradition, and the Beginning of Diwali Festivities

Dhanteras 2024: Celebrating Prosperity, Tradition, and the Beginning of Diwali Festivities

Karnataka Beaches In Competion With Goa, Will Now Permit Alcohol Sale On Its Beaches

Karnataka Beaches In Competion With Goa, Will Now Permit Alcohol Sale On Its Beaches

CHANEL Celebrates Its Legacy With The Haute Joaillerie Sport Collection

CHANEL Celebrates Its Legacy With The Haute Joaillerie Sport Collection

The Diwali Home Makeover You Need, Transform Your Living Space

The Diwali Home Makeover You Need, Transform Your Living Space

LEGO Revives the ’90s X-Men Animated Series with Exciting New Set

LEGO Revives the ’90s X-Men Animated Series with Exciting New Set

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox