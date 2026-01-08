LIVE TV
Home > Business > Indian Pharma Market 2026: Branded Generics, GLP-1 Agonists, And Chronic Therapies Set To Drive Growth

The Indian Pharmaceutical Market ended 2025 with Rs 2,40,672 crore, 8.1% growth. 2026 expected to grow 7.8–8.1%, driven by pricing, new products, branded generics, chronic therapies, and anti-obesity segment expansion.

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: January 8, 2026 15:30:11 IST

Indian Pharma Market Ends 2025 Strong, Growth to Continue in 2026

The Indian Pharmaceutical Market (IPM) concluded 2025 with a valuation of approximately Rs 2,40,672 crore, reflecting a value growth of 8.1 per cent. According to the Pharmarack Indian Pharma Industry Performance report, IPM is likely to maintain a similar growth range of 7.8–8.1% in 2026. This scenario aligns with current market realities, where value growth remains robust despite fluctuating volume trends. The data indicates that the industry continued to show resilience, with all primary therapy segments maintaining positive value trajectories as of December 2025.

Key Growth Drivers: Price, New Products, and Volume

The growth in the market is primarily driven by three levers: price increases, new product launches, and volume adjustments. In the period ending November 2025, the industry recorded a 5.4 per cent growth attributed to pricing and a 2.1 per cent contribution from new products. Although volume growth remained marginal at 0.5 per cent, overall value growth of 8 per cent closely matched forecasted expectations. By December 2025, IPM demonstrated a consolidated value growth of 10.6 per cent and a unit growth of 2.6 per cent, signaling a steady acceleration in consumption patterns across the country.

A notable highlight of 2025 was the rapid expansion of the anti-obesity segment, driven by GLP-1 agonists. This category gained substantial momentum since 2022 following the launch of Rybelsus by Novo Nordisk. The report notes that this is a “predominantly premium category” where the segment delivered “rapid value growth” while “volumes remain measured.” Strategic partnerships formed in late 2025 between global innovators like Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly with Indian firms Cipla and Emcure are expected to improve penetration and accessibility in the coming months.

2026 Outlook: Branded Generics, Chronic Therapies, and Market Segments

Looking ahead, the market expects the entry of branded generics starting in March 2026. Historically, branded generics are launched at around 20–35% of innovator pricing, which typically triggers a 2x–5x surge in unit consumption over the initial 2–3 months. While this shift is expected to accelerate volume growth, the report cautions that “value growth is likely to moderate” as price erosion sets in. Domestic companies such as Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Sun Pharma, and Zydus Lifesciences are well-positioned to capitalize on these emerging opportunities in chronic and lifestyle-led therapy segments.

The IPM continues to be categorized into four segments: high-growth lifestyle therapies, demographics-driven treatments for an ageing population, mature acute therapies, and OTC-oriented categories. Leadership positions remain steady at the Moving Annual Total (MAT) level, with Augmentin and Glycomet GP retaining their top rankings. However, recent monthly data show Mounjaro and Foracort moving to the number one and two positions, respectively, in December 2025. Overall, the realistic growth forecast for the total IPM in 2026 stands between 7.8 and 8.1 per cent, supported by strong projections in the urology and anti-diabetic sectors.

(This article has been syndicated from ANI)

First published on: Jan 8, 2026 3:29 PM IST
