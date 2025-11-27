LIVE TV
Home > Business > India’s Economy Thrives: Inflation Eases, Corporate Performance Strong, Agriculture Promising

India’s economy shows stable growth with easing inflation, strong domestic demand, resilient corporate performance, robust banking, rising employment, record services exports, and a positive agricultural outlook, despite global uncertainties.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: November 27, 2025 16:28:31 IST

India’s Macroeconomic Outlook Remains Positive

Good news for the economy, and your wallet! India’s macroeconomic outlook is looking firmly positive, with easing inflation, stronger domestic demand, and smoother policy transmission putting the country on a stable growth path, says the Monthly Economic Review for October, released by the Department of Economic Affairs.

Here’s the fun part: GST rate rationalisation is working its magic, sending consumption indicators soaring and giving both urban and rural demand a healthy boost. “E-way bill generation expanded by 14.4% during September and October 2025 YoY. Meanwhile, cumulative GST collection growth of 9.0% for Apr–Oct 2025 shows the underlying revenue stream is strong, thanks to firm consumption and better compliance,” the report highlights.

And the icing on the cake? Retail inflation slipped to an all-time low of 0.25% in October 2025, helped by GST cuts, a friendly base effect, and an 11-year drop in food prices, especially your everyday veggies. Finally, grocery bills that don’t make you gasp!

Corporate Performance And Agricultural Outlook

Corporate performance in Q2 FY26 remained resilient. Net sales grew 6.1 per cent YoY, while net profits surged 12.3 per cent. “Profit margins have continued to strengthen, with PAT as a share of total income reaching an estimated 11.1 per cent—among the highest in recent years. Overall, the data suggest that corporate balance sheets remain resilient, supported by stable earnings,” the report noted.

Agriculture outlook improves with the Rabi season starting on a promising note. Total Rabi sowing increased 14.8 per cent YoY, with wheat sowing up 19.9 per cent and gram up 8.9 per cent, aided by healthy reservoir levels and favourable moisture conditions. Kharif procurement has reached 170.9 lakh tonnes as of November 20.

External Sector And Financial Stability

The external sector was supported by record services exports. While merchandise exports moderated in October due to gold and silver imports, services exports touched a record USD 38.5 billion, covering 48 per cent of the merchandise trade deficit. For April-October FY26, total exports grew 4.8 per cent, led by 9.7 per cent growth in services. “The external environment remains characterised by elevated trade policy uncertainty, though global pressures have moderated relative to earlier peaks,” the report noted.

India’s foreign exchange reserves stood at USD 687 billion, providing an 11-month import cover. The rupee traded in a narrow 87.8-88.8 per USD band through October, reflecting market stability. Equity markets continued to be supported by domestic investors and posted a strong October performance, with the MSCI India Index up 4.2 per cent. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) continued to play a stabilising role, with their market share rising to 18.3 per cent, surpassing FIIs for the first time in 13 years.

Banking, Employment, And Growth Outlook

  • Bank Credit Growth: Improved to 10.4% YoY as of September.
  • MSME Lending: Strong growth at 19.7% YoY; micro & small enterprise credit up 22%.
  • Loans Against Jewellery: Surged 114.9% due to rising gold prices.
  • Labour Force Participation: Rose marginally to 55.1%.
  • Unemployment: Fell to 5.2% in Q2 FY26; seasonal shifts caused temporary rise in rural unemployment in October.
  • Hiring Outlook: Optimistic, with 2026 hiring intent projected at 11%, driven by AI/ML roles.
  • Employability: Increased to 56.4%, with women surpassing men for the first time.
  • Economic Trajectory: India enters second half of FY26 on a stable and resilient growth path, supported by easing inflation, public capital expenditure, healthy financial markets, and strong rural-urban demand.
  • Caution: Global uncertainties, trade policy shifts, geopolitical risks, and financial volatility require continued policy vigilance.

(This News Has Been Syndicated From ANI, Mildly Edited For Clarity)

Also Read: Income Tax Refund Delay FY 2024-25: ITR Refunds STILL Pending? CBDT Explains The…..

First published on: Nov 27, 2025 4:28 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: bank credit growthemployment Indiaequity market performance Indiaforeign exchange reservesGST impact IndiaIndia economic outlookmacroeconomic growth IndiaMSME lending IndiaQ2 FY26 corporate performanceRabi sowing Indiaretail inflation Indiaservices exports record

