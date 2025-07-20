IndiGo Launches 9 New Routes From Hindon Airport – Shorter Flights To Your Favourite Destinations

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu just lit up Hindon Airport in Ghaziabad by announcing IndiGo’s new flight routes. Now, after Air India Express, IndiGo connects NCR via Hindon Airport. The newly added nine cities include Bengaluru, Kolkata, Varanasi, Goa, Patna, Chennai, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Indore. Cricket fans, foodies, and weekend adventurers—you’re all covered! The Minister called this move “an Udan of the ambitions and aspirations of common Indians.” He’s right—more cities mean more possibilities, from office trips to surprise weekend getaways.

VT-ISY operates the inaugural flight for IndiGo to Hindon Footfalls to more than double, IndiGo to be the biggest carrier at Hindonhttps://t.co/GkCmMjUfsf — Khabri Lal (@khabri_lal) July 20, 2025

NCR Flyers Double Their Options

With flights operating from both Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport and Hindon Airport, NCR flyers now enjoy unmatched convenience. Minister Naidu highlighted that both airline fleets and airport infrastructure have doubled over the past decade. Hindon started operations under UDAN in 2019, backed by a ₹50 crore investment and support from the Indian Air Force. Back then, only 8,000 flyers used Hindon yearly; today, that figure exceeds 80,000.

“This is an (Udan) success of, Hindon, Ghaziabad, western Uttar Pradesh, and entire country. This is an Udan of the ambitions and aspirations of common Indians,” the Union minister said from the Hindon Airport.

Regional Growth In The Skies

Looking ahead, the Civil Aviation Ministry aims to connect 120 new destinations and carry 4 crore passengers over ten years under the revamped UDAN scheme. The Minister predicts strong growth in tier II and III cities, lifting regional access sky-high. He said Hindon will serve as a “success story model” in this expansion.

(With Inputs From ANI….)

Also Read: FGD Exemption Eases Cost For Coal Power Plants, Says CareEdge