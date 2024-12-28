Home
Saturday, December 28, 2024
we-woman

Indigo Launches Holiday Packages, Direct Flight From Kolkata To Phuket

IndiGo Airlines has announced the launch of direct flights between Kolkata and Phuket, Thailand, beginning on Friday.

Indigo Launches Holiday Packages, Direct Flight From Kolkata To Phuket

IndiGo Airlines has announced the launch of direct flights between Kolkata and Phuket, Thailand, beginning on Friday. The new route connects Kolkata, often referred to as the “City of Joy,” with the popular Thai destination. The inaugural flight was welcomed at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport (NSCBI) in Kolkata, where passengers received their boarding passes in the presence of airport and IndiGo officials.

The flights will operate on a daily basis, with departures from Kolkata on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. This new connection is designed to meet the growing demand for travel between India and Southeast Asia.

The flight schedule includes morning departures from Kolkata at different times depending on the day. On Mondays, Tuesdays, and Fridays, flight 6E 1901 will depart at 6:00 am IST and arrive in Phuket at 10:40 am local time. On Wednesdays and Saturdays, the flight will leave Kolkata at 6:50 am and arrive in Phuket at 11:35 am. Sunday departures will be at 6:50 am, reaching Phuket at 11:40 am.

The return flight, 6E 1902, from Phuket to Kolkata will depart at 11:40 am on Mondays and Tuesdays, arriving in Kolkata at 1:20 pm. On Wednesdays and Saturdays, it will leave Phuket at 12:35 pm and land in Kolkata at 2:20 pm, while on Fridays, the flight will depart at 11:55 am, arriving at 1:40 pm. The Sunday return flight will leave Phuket at 12:40 pm and reach Kolkata at 2:20 pm.

Kolkata Airport shared the news on social media, highlighting the significance of the new route for travelers, and expressed its support for IndiGo’s new venture.

