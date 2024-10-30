Larsen and Turbo growth was driven by higher income, as the company’s consolidated revenue rose to Rs 62,655.85 crore from Rs 52,157.02 crore year-on-year

Larsen and Toubro (L&T), a major player in the infrastructure sector, reported a 5% increase in consolidated profit after tax, reaching Rs 3,395 crore for the September 2024 quarter, compared to Rs 3,223 crore during the same period last year. This growth was driven by higher income, as the company’s consolidated revenue rose to Rs 62,655.85 crore from Rs 52,157.02 crore year-on-year.

However, expenses also increased, totaling Rs 57,100.76 crore, up from Rs 47,165.95 crore a year earlier.

S. N. Subrahmanyan, the company’s Chairman and Managing Director, stated that the strong financial performance was achieved despite ongoing global economic challenges. He highlighted the company’s successful projects and manufacturing sectors, as well as a record order book exceeding Rs 5 lakh crore, underscoring L&T’s expertise in engineering, construction, manufacturing, and project management. L&T operates as a $27 billion multinational company in engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) across various regions.

