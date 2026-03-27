Mahavir Jayanti 2026 Holiday: Are Banks, Schools & Offices Closed In India? Check State-wise Details

Mahavir Jayanti 2026 Holiday Update

Mahavir Jayanti 2026 is being observed across India, but many are confused about whether it is a full holiday for banks, schools and offices. While it is traditionally a public holiday, RBI has made a major change this year, keeping banks open in several states due to financial year-end closing.

The holiday status is not the same across India, as closures depend on state-wise notifications and local government decisions. In some states like Karnataka, even the holiday date has been revised, adding to the confusion for students, employees and bank customers.

With different rules for banks, schools and offices, it’s important to check the complete state-wise holiday details before planning your day.

Mahavir Jayanti 2026 Date

Mahavir Jayanti will be observed on March 31, 2026 (Tuesday) across India

Is Mahavir Jayanti a Public Holiday?

Yes, Mahavir Jayanti is a gazetted public holiday in India. Government offices, banks, and many public institutions remain closed on this day.

Are Banks Closed on Mahavir Jayanti 2026?

Most banks across India observe a holiday on Mahavir Jayanti. However, bank holidays can be state-specific, so some branches may remain open depending on RBI guidelines and regional decisions. In some cases, exceptions may occur due to financial year-end operations.

Key cities/states where banks are generally closed include:

Ahmedabad (Gujarat)

Mumbai, Nagpur (Maharashtra)

Bengaluru (Karnataka)

Chennai (Tamil Nadu)

Hyderabad (Telangana)

Jaipur (Rajasthan)

New Delhi

Kolkata (West Bengal)

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)

Patna (Bihar), Ranchi (Jharkhand), Raipur (Chhattisgarh)

Are Schools Closed on Mahavir Jayanti 2026?

Schools and colleges are generally closed as it is a public holiday. Academic calendars may vary slightly depending on state boards and institutions.

Are Offices Closed on Mahavir Jayanti 2026?

Government offices remain closed as part of gazetted holiday rules. Many private offices may also give a holiday, but it depends on company policy. Some businesses may operate normally, especially in the private sector.

Final Takeaway

Mahavir Jayanti is generally a public holiday across many Indian states. But in 2026, banks in major states will mostly remain open due to RBI’s year-end decision. Schools, colleges, and offices may still observe a holiday depending on local rules.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on publicly available reports, RBI holiday calendars, and state-level announcements. Holiday status for banks, schools, and offices may vary depending on regional regulations, institutional policies, and last-minute changes by authorities. Readers are advised to check with their local banks, schools, offices, or official government notifications for the most accurate and updated information regarding Mahavir Jayanti 2026 holidays.