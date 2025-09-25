LIVE TV
Home > Business > Maruti Suzuki Invicto scores 5-star safety rating in Bharat NCAP test

Maruti Suzuki Invicto scores 5-star safety rating in Bharat NCAP test

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: September 25, 2025 22:30:04 IST

Maruti Suzuki Invicto scores 5-star safety rating in Bharat NCAP test

New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): Maruti Suzuki India Limited’s premium Strong Hybrid UV, Invicto, has passed the test with flying colours, securing the highest 5-star safety rating in the Bharat New Car Assessment Program (Bharat NCAP).

The vehicle, designed with robust structural stability and advanced features, prioritises customer safety by incorporating a comprehensive range of active and passive safety features as part of the NEXA Safety Shield.

Speaking on the milestone, Hisashi Takeuchi, MD & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Safety has always been at the heart of Maruti Suzuki’s product philosophy. We are honoured to receive the prestigious 5-star rating in the Bharat NCAP assessment for our premium Strong Hybrid UV, INVICTO. Bharat NCAP has ushered in world-class testing protocols in India, empowering customers to make informed choices.”

He added, “I am pleased to share that Maruti Suzuki offers 6 airbags as standard in 15 models across 157 variants. These include entry segment models like Alto K10, Celerio; hatchbacks like Wagon R, Swift, Baleno, SUVs like Brezza, VICTORIS, Grand Vitara, Jimny, FRONX, and models like Dzire, XL6, Ertiga, Eeco PV and INVICTO. Through initiatives like the NEXA Safety Shield and ARENA Safety Shield, we have standardised advanced safety features across our vehicle range, combining it with comfort and innovation for our valued customers.”

Maruti Suzuki Invicto scores 5-star safety rating in Bharat NCAP test

The version of the Maruti Suzuki Invicto tested by BNCAP comes equipped with safety features like 6 airbags as standard (Front, Side and Curtain), Suzuki Connect with advanced features and eCall functionality, Front and Rear Disc Brakes, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Electronic Parking Brake (EPB) with Auto Hold, ABS with EBD, ESP with Hill Hold Assist, 3-point ELR Seat Belts, Isofix child seat anchorage, 360-degree view camera with dynamic guidelines, frontal offset impact safety, side impact safety and pedestrian impact safety.

Maruti Suzuki’s 5-star Bharat NCAP portfolio is further strengthened with the addition of Invicto, alongside the All-New Dzire and VICTORIS. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: 5-star-safetybharat ncaphybrid-uvinvictomaruti suzuki

Maruti Suzuki Invicto scores 5-star safety rating in Bharat NCAP test
Maruti Suzuki Invicto scores 5-star safety rating in Bharat NCAP test

Maruti Suzuki Invicto scores 5-star safety rating in Bharat NCAP test

QUICK LINKS