LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump ind vs ban bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC bcci donald trump ind vs ban bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC bcci donald trump ind vs ban bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC bcci donald trump ind vs ban bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC bcci
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump ind vs ban bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC bcci donald trump ind vs ban bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC bcci donald trump ind vs ban bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC bcci donald trump ind vs ban bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC bcci
LIVE TV
Home > Business > MNRE Secretary hopeful of achieving one crore rooftop solar installations under PM Suryaghar in "quick time"

MNRE Secretary hopeful of achieving one crore rooftop solar installations under PM Suryaghar in "quick time"

MNRE Secretary hopeful of achieving one crore rooftop solar installations under PM Suryaghar in "quick time"

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 23, 2025 20:11:07 IST

New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI): Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) Secretary Santosh Kumar Sarangi, on Tuesday, said he is confident that the ambitious target of one crore households under the PM Suryaghar rooftop solarisation scheme will be achieved within a short span of time.

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 13, 2024, the scheme provides households with free electricity through the installation of subsidised rooftop solar panels, significantly reducing their energy costs.

By promoting the widespread use of solar power, the scheme is expected to save the government an estimated Rs 75,000 crore annually in electricity costs.

“We are very hopeful that in very quick time we will be able to achieve one crore households,” Sarangi told ANI on the sidelines of the 6th International Energy Conference and Exhibition here in the national capital, adding that so far nearly 20 lakh households have been covered under the scheme.

He underlined that state governments are showing strong interest in adapting and implementing PM Suryaghar at scale.

Sarangi noted that 15 to 20 lakh households will be added in the current financial year itself, while “next year, since the scale has gone up, we would be looking forward to another 30 to 40 lakhs installations”.

He added that domestic manufacturing is also being scaled up under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, with an outlay of Rs 24,000 crore.

“With this, domestic manufacturing of solar modules, cells, ingot wafers, and polysilicon has been promoted. That’s also coming up in a big way,” he said.

Sarangi also stressed the importance of the National Green Hydrogen Mission, which has an outlay of Rs 19,677 crore.

“Multiple pilots are being made in areas of steel, in mobility, in transport, in shipping,” he said. “So we are looking at ways in which green hydrogen can be utilized to decarbonize our initiative. And in this, electrolyzer manufacturing, green ammonia manufacturing, green hydrogen manufacturing is being promoted in a big way.”

Asked about the potential of artificial intelligence in renewable energy installations, the MNRE Secretary noted that the role of AI is limited in this context.

“(AI has a role in) RE integration to the grid, and how the grid management will happen, how the power distribution will happen. The AI will play a lot of roles in this,” he added. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: 6th-international-energy-conference-and-exhibitionpm-suryagharsantosh-kumar-sarangi

RELATED News

Jindal Steel Ltd. Awarded Supplier Excellence Recognition (SER) Certificate by Caterpillar Inc.
Stop Blaming Discipline: Why Retail Traders Lose in Modern Markets and How AI Levels the Field
Time To ‘Accelerate’: Adani Outlines Priorities After SEBI Closure
Oben Electric’s Rorr EZ Sigma Now Available on Flipkart
DA Hike Before Diwali 2025: What Central Government Employees Can Expect Compared To 2024

LATEST NEWS

Shah Rukh Khan Spotted Using iPhone 16 Pro Max During 71st National Film Awards Ceremony, Shocked Fans Ask Him To Upgrade To iPhone 17 ASAP
Shah Rukh Khan’s Emotional Journey To His First National Film Award: A 33-Year Wait Ends
Hardik Pandya is three scalps away from 100 T20I wickets
Now Nano Banana In Your WhatsApp? Here Are Ways And Prompts That Can Help You Create Best AI Images
Hyderabad Horror Caught On Cam: Man Repeatedly Hits A Giant Python With A Boulder As It Tries To Escape Into Bushes, Sparks Panic
Asia Cup 2025: THIS Pakistani Player Vows To Play Aggressively Against India After Losing, Wants To Clash Again In The Final!
Indian Navy chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi calls on Sri Lankan PM, discusses defence ties
World leaders gather in New York for 80th session of UNGA
71st National Awards: Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail receives National Award from President Murmu for Best Feature Film
Ms. Gloria Gangte Appointed As The Next Ambassador Of India To The Kingdom Of Norway
MNRE Secretary hopeful of achieving one crore rooftop solar installations under PM Suryaghar in "quick time"

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

MNRE Secretary hopeful of achieving one crore rooftop solar installations under PM Suryaghar in "quick time"

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

MNRE Secretary hopeful of achieving one crore rooftop solar installations under PM Suryaghar in "quick time"
MNRE Secretary hopeful of achieving one crore rooftop solar installations under PM Suryaghar in "quick time"
MNRE Secretary hopeful of achieving one crore rooftop solar installations under PM Suryaghar in "quick time"
MNRE Secretary hopeful of achieving one crore rooftop solar installations under PM Suryaghar in "quick time"

QUICK LINKS