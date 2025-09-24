MoS Commerce Jitin Prasada highlights India's renewable energy commitment

New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI): Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada on Tuesday emphasised the critical importance of renewable energy in today’s world, highlighting India’s commitment to both global compliance and domestic growth in this sector.

“Renewable energy is so critical in today’s times, and of course, India is doing its share of ensuring compliance across the world, and here we’ve had a discussion, and the government is fully committed to ensuring that India also grows,” the minister told ANI on the sidelines of the 6th International Energy Conference and Exhibition in New Delhi.

The 500-megawatt (MW) government project likely refers to floating solar power projects in India, with a specific example being a 500 MW floating solar project in Odisha to be developed by NHPC and GEDCOL.

The Indian government is also working towards a national target of 500 GW of non-fossil fuel electricity capacity by 2030, a goal announced at COP26.

The government actively issues tenders for renewable energy projects and supports domestic manufacturing through initiatives like the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme.

The Ministry of Power has developed plans for the necessary transmission and storage infrastructure to integrate this large amount of renewable capacity by 2030.

Prasada also mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiatives Make in India and Make for the world were central themes of the conference.

“The Prime Minister has initiated a Make in India and Make for the World. That is what the thrust of the conference is,” he added. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)