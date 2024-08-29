NBCC Sells Entire Office Space Inventory Worth Rs ₹13,408.7 Crore At World Trade Center

At New Delhi's Nauroji Nagar, NBCC (India) Limited has announced the sale of its entire office space inventory at the World Trade Center.

In the 27th e-auction, the company sold 181,000 square feet of commercial space for ₹908.48 crore. Out of this, approximately 121,000 square feet valued at ₹596.25 crore was purchased by public sector and government entities, while 60,000 square feet, worth ₹312.23 crore, was acquired by private buyers.

The auction saw the highest price per unit reaching ₹62,261 per square foot, surpassing the reserve price of ₹37,161 per square foot. This underscores the high demand for space at WTC, Nauroji Nagar, a prominent business location.

Overall, NBCC has sold 100% of the office space, totaling 3,287,567 square feet, valued at ₹13,408.7 crore. Public sector and government entities acquired 2,300,942 square feet for ₹9,307.65 crore, while private entities purchased 986,625 square feet for ₹4,101.07 crore.

Meanwhile, the redevelopment project of the World Trade Center encompasses about 34 lakh square feet of commercial space, built on a 25-acre site.

It features 12 towers, each with 10 floors, and is equipped with advanced amenities such as high-speed elevators, energy-efficient lighting, and a comprehensive security system.

