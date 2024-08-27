Business Soars During Janmashtami Celebrations, Sales Exceed Rs 25,000 Crore, Reveals CAIT

As Janmashtami festivities sweep across the country, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has reported a notable business surge, with transactions exceeding Rs 25,000 crore.

CAIT’s National General Secretary and Member of Parliament from Chandni Chowk Praveen Khandelwal noted, that substantial sales were recorded in various sectors, including flowers, fruits, sweets, deity costumes, decorative items, fasting sweets, milk, curd, butter, and dry fruits.

He further emphasised that festivals like Janmashtami play a crucial role in the Sanatan economy, contributing significantly to the nation’s economic strength.

Notably, these figures underscore the strong consumer spending during the festival, marking one of the most commercially active times of the year due to the vibrant Janmashtami celebrations.

Earlier, this month, CAIT projected festive trade during Rakhi to exceed Rs 12,000 crore. For comparison, Rakhi festival business figures were approximately Rs 7,000 crore in 2022, Rs 6,000 crore in 2021, Rs 5,000 crore in 2020, Rs 3,500 crore in 2019, and Rs 3,000 crore in 2018, according to Khandelwal.

Meanwhile this year, Krishna Janmashtami was celebrated on August 26, with devotees fasting and decorating temples and homes with flowers, diyas, and lights. Temples were attractively adorned, drawing large crowds.

This time, the festival included digital tableaux, selfie points with Lord Krishna, and other engaging attractions. Urban areas saw numerous bhajans, religious dances, and discourses by saints and sages, with various social organizations hosting large-scale Janmashtami events.

(With Inputs From ANI)