Palm Oil Conclave 2025 In Bhopal to Drive National Dialogue on Health, Markets & Sustainability

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 24: In a concerted push to reshape public opinion and build a stronger, more responsible palm oil ecosystem in India, the Asian Palm Oil Alliance (APOA), together with Solidaridad and The Solvent Extractors’ Association of India (SEA), will host the Palm Oil Conclave 2025 on December 6 in Bhopal. This year’s theme, “Reshaping Perceptions through Palm Oil Dialogues – Health, Markets, Climate,” sets the stage for a series of discussions that cut across health, trade, and sustainability. The event will bring together a mix of participants — nutritionists, medical experts, palm oil buyers and processors, and senior journalists. Key institutions such as the National Institute of Nutrition, officials from the Government of India’s Food & Drug departments, Godrej Agrovet Ltd, and the Council of Palm Oil Producing Countries (CPOPC), Indonesia, and the Malaysia Palm Oil Council are part of the deliberations. Organisers say the Conclave aims to equip stakeholders and consumers with clear, fact-based insights, enabling them to make informed choices on palm oil usage and its broader applications.

The Palm Oil Conclave 2025 aligns closely with India’s goal of reducing its dependency on edible oil imports and strengthening farmer incomes through the National Mission on Edible Oils – Oil Palm (NMEO–OP).

Atul Chaturvedi, Chairman, Asian Palm Oil Alliance (APOA), said, “India must shape its own narrative on palm oil. India is the world’s largest importer and consumer of palm oil, making it critical that our perspectives are grounded in facts rather than misconceptions. The Bhopal Conclave is an important opportunity to strengthen collaboration across Asia and enhance consumer confidence. As demand rises, our focus must be on transparency, competitiveness, and responsible growth to ensure India remains a global influencer in the palm oil ecosystem.”

“Palm oil has long suffered from misinformation. It is time to realign the discourse with science and sustainability. Through the India Palm Oil Sustainability (IPOS) framework, we are working to build a resilient supply chain that benefits farmers, protects the environment, and supports national edible oil self-reliance. The Conclave will strengthen partnerships that are crucial for India’s transition toward sustainable palm oil.”- Dr. Shatadru Chattopadhayay, Managing Director, Solidaridad Asia.

“Palm oil has the highest oil productivity among all oilseeds and is key to reducing India’s heavy dependence on imported edible oils. With the right technological, agronomic, and policy interventions, sustainable palm oil can significantly strengthen rural livelihoods. The Conclave will engage experts across health, trade, processing, and sustainability to chart a practical roadmap for IPOS 2.0 and smart-agri solutions.”- Dr Suresh Motwani, Secretary General, Asian Palm Oil Alliance (APOA).

“India’s dependence on imported edible oils remains one of the country’s biggest agri-economic challenges. Palm oil, with its unmatched productivity and year-round yield, offers the strongest opportunity to reduce this import burden. To achieve true Aatmanirbharta, we must expand domestic cultivation, strengthen farmer support systems, and ensure sustainable, high-quality production under NMEO–Oil Palm. The Bhopal Conclave provides a crucial platform to align industry, policymakers, and Asian partners toward building a resilient, self-reliant future for India’s edible oil ecosystem.”- Dr B. V. Mehta, Executive Director, The Solvent Extractors’ Association of India (SEA).

A large part of the conversation is expected to revolve around busting long-standing myths surrounding palm oil – examining its nutritional composition, clarifying misconceptions about health impacts, and understanding where it stands in the country’s edible oil basket. Speakers will also spotlight sustainability, with discussions on responsible cultivation practices and the environmental standards the industry must uphold. Another major focus will be the growing challenge of misinformation.

This Conclave is poised to be a transformative event with an expected congregation of over 200 influential delegates representing various stakeholders such as the palm oil industry, nutritionists, health professionals, media personnel, government officials, students and consumer associations. Through insightful discussions and the exchange of evidence-based information, it will seek to reshape public perceptions, adopt sustainable practices, and drive positive change within the palm oil industry, promoting a well-informed and progressive ecosystem.

A key highlight of the Conclave is a dedicated Palm Oil Exhibition, showcasing an extensive range of palm-based and palm-derived products commonly used in Indian households and industries. The exhibition aims to help consumers understand the versatility, affordability, and widespread availability of palm oil products—ranging from foods and snacks to cosmetics, personal care, and sustainable industrial applications.

For more details, please visit their website: https://asianpalmoilalliance.org/palm-oil-conclave-2025-2/

