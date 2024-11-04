Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, November 5, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

RBI’s Reserves Enhance Confidence Amid US Political Instability

The Indian rupee is positioned as a strong contender among emerging markets, poised to weather the volatility stemming from the closely contested US presidential election.

RBI’s Reserves Enhance Confidence Amid US Political Instability

The Indian rupee is positioned as a strong contender among emerging markets, poised to weather the volatility stemming from the closely contested US presidential election. This stability is bolstered by a robust central bank ready to support the currency with its substantial foreign exchange reserves.

As traders closely monitor the latest polling data revealing no clear frontrunner in the race between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, the uncertainty has driven up the cost of hedging against dollar fluctuations to its highest levels since early 2020.

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) near-record foreign exchange reserves have enabled it to effectively manage the rupee, making it less susceptible to the fluctuations associated with the US elections. Unlike many other currencies, the rupee is relatively insulated from changes in US tariff policies due to India’s domestic-focused economy, according to analysts at MUFG Bank.

Michael Wan, a senior currency analyst at MUFG, noted that the RBI is actively engaged in the market to minimize currency volatility, with reserves that are more than sufficient. He highlighted India’s macroeconomic stability, characterized by a manageable current account deficit of just over 1% of GDP and easing inflation pressures.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has emphasized the importance of maintaining foreign exchange reserves to safeguard the economy against volatility. He has been proactive in utilizing these reserves to prevent a significant depreciation of the rupee, particularly when it approached the 84 per dollar mark.

According to Bloomberg Economics, the central bank likely sold approximately $10.8 billion in the three weeks leading up to October 25 to support the rupee, which recently hit a record low of 84.1087 on Monday amid ongoing outflows from Indian equities.

MUST READ: Equity Investors Become Poorer By Rs 7.37 Trillion As Markets Tumble

Filed under

Rupee US Elections 2024
Advertisement

Also Read

Supreme Court Upholds Validity Of Uttar Pradesh Board Of Madarsa Education Act

Supreme Court Upholds Validity Of Uttar Pradesh Board Of Madarsa Education Act

Mark Pincus, Zynga Founder And Lifelong Democrat, Shifts Support To Trump

Mark Pincus, Zynga Founder And Lifelong Democrat, Shifts Support To Trump

Trump And Harris Close Campaigns With Divergent Messages As Election Day Approaches

Trump And Harris Close Campaigns With Divergent Messages As Election Day Approaches

US Election 2024: Election Experts Warn of Potential “Red Mirage” in 2024; Delayed Mail-In Ballot Counting Could Fuel Misinformation

US Election 2024: Election Experts Warn of Potential “Red Mirage” in 2024; Delayed Mail-In Ballot...

Harris Makes Final Appeal To Voters At Star-Studded Philadelphia Rally

Harris Makes Final Appeal To Voters At Star-Studded Philadelphia Rally

Entertainment

Apology or ₹5 Crore: Bishnoi Gang’s Latest Warning To Bollywood’s Salman Khan

Apology or ₹5 Crore: Bishnoi Gang’s Latest Warning To Bollywood’s Salman Khan

FTII’s Kannada Short Film ‘Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know’ Heads to Oscars 2025

FTII’s Kannada Short Film ‘Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know’ Heads to Oscars 2025

Taylor Swift’s Mama Invites Shark Attack Survivor For Eras Tour Concert

Taylor Swift’s Mama Invites Shark Attack Survivor For Eras Tour Concert

Sean “Diddy” Combs Claims Eyewitness Lying About Alleged Sex Tapes- Here’s What He Plans To Do Next

Sean “Diddy” Combs Claims Eyewitness Lying About Alleged Sex Tapes- Here’s What He Plans To

Uorfi Javed Slam Sana Khan’s Comments On Husbands ‘Allowing’ To Wear Short Clothes, Calls It Regressive

Uorfi Javed Slam Sana Khan’s Comments On Husbands ‘Allowing’ To Wear Short Clothes, Calls It

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Feeling Under The Weather With A Sore Throat, Cold, Or Fever? Avoid These Mistakes For Quicker Recovery

Feeling Under The Weather With A Sore Throat, Cold, Or Fever? Avoid These Mistakes For

Chhath Puja 2024: Origin, Significance, Specialties Of The Day, When It Is Celebrated In India, Dos & Don’ts

Chhath Puja 2024: Origin, Significance, Specialties Of The Day, When It Is Celebrated In India,

Celebrating 20 Years of Storytelling Through Jewelry: Monica Rich Kosann’s Expanding Legacy

Celebrating 20 Years of Storytelling Through Jewelry: Monica Rich Kosann’s Expanding Legacy

Watch Out Your Screen Time, Protect Your Child’s Heart Health

Watch Out Your Screen Time, Protect Your Child’s Heart Health

Are Organic Foods Truly Healthier, Or Are They Just An Expensive Marketing Ploy?

Are Organic Foods Truly Healthier, Or Are They Just An Expensive Marketing Ploy?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox