Ready To Bet On Tata Capital IPO On Monday? Here Are The Details, Key Dates, And Market Buzz Inside

Tata Capital IPO: Ready to Make a Move? Here’s What You Need to Know
Thinking about applying for the much-awaited Tata Capital IPO? Mark your calendar, the window opens on Monday, October 6, 2025, and closes on Wednesday, October 8, 2025. You’ve got just three days to grab a slice of this Tata Group financial powerhouse.
- Price band: ₹310 to ₹326 per share
- Lot size: 46 shares per lot
- Total issue size: ₹15,511.87 crore
- Out of this, ₹6,846 crore is a fresh issue
- The remaining ₹8,665.87 crore is via an Offer for Sale (OFS)
Planning your exit already? If all goes smoothly, the listing is expected on October 11, 2025, on both BSE and NSE.
With strong demand from institutional investors and major mutual funds already in, this IPO has all the signs of a blockbuster.
So, are you applying, or staying on the fence? Either way, the countdown has begun.
Tata Capital IPO: Grey Market Premium (GMP)
The current Grey Market Premium (GMP) for Tata Capital IPO shares stands at ₹20 per share, indicating strong demand in the unofficial market.
A positive GMP often signals investor confidence and a likely premium listing price, making it an important factor for prospective investors to watch before applying.
Tata Capital IPO: Anchor Investors’ Response
- Anchor Investment Size: ₹4,642 crore
- Number of Anchor Investors: 68 domestic and global institutions
- Oversubscription: 5x the allocated portion
- Key Participants:
- Domestic: HDFC Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential MF, LIC
- Global: Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley
Tata Capital IPO: Registrar & Lead Managers
- Registrar: MUFG Intime India Private Limited
- Book Running Lead Managers:
-
- Kotak Mahindra Capital
- BNP Paribas
- Citigroup Global Markets India
- HDFC Bank
- HSBC Securities & Capital Markets (India)
- ICICI Securities
- IIFL Capital Services
- JP Morgan India
- SBI Capital Markets
- Axis Capital
Tata Capital IPO: Important Dates
|Event
|Date
|IPO Open
|October 6, 2025
|IPO Close
|October 8, 2025
|Allotment Date
|October 9, 2025
|Listing Date (Tentative)
|October 11, 2025
Tata Capital IPO: Valuation & Financial Metrics
- Market Capitalisation: ₹1,38,382.73 crore
- Price-to-Book (P/B) Ratio: 4.10 (as of FY25)
- Return on Equity (ROE): 12.6%
- Debt-Equity Ratio: 6.60
(With Input)
Also Read: Is The Stock Market REALLY Open On Diwali? The Muhurat Trading Mystery, What Every Investor MUST