Ready To Bet On Tata Capital IPO On Monday? Here Are The Details, Key Dates, And Market Buzz Inside

Tata Capital IPO: Ready to Make a Move? Here’s What You Need to Know

Thinking about applying for the much-awaited Tata Capital IPO? Mark your calendar, the window opens on Monday, October 6, 2025, and closes on Wednesday, October 8, 2025. You’ve got just three days to grab a slice of this Tata Group financial powerhouse.

Price band: ₹310 to ₹326 per share

Lot size: 46 shares per lot

Total issue size: ₹15,511.87 crore

Out of this, ₹6,846 crore is a fresh issue

The remaining ₹8,665.87 crore is via an Offer for Sale (OFS)

Planning your exit already? If all goes smoothly, the listing is expected on October 11, 2025, on both BSE and NSE.

With strong demand from institutional investors and major mutual funds already in, this IPO has all the signs of a blockbuster.

So, are you applying, or staying on the fence? Either way, the countdown has begun.

Tata Capital IPO: Grey Market Premium (GMP)

The current Grey Market Premium (GMP) for Tata Capital IPO shares stands at ₹20 per share, indicating strong demand in the unofficial market.

A positive GMP often signals investor confidence and a likely premium listing price, making it an important factor for prospective investors to watch before applying.

Tata Capital IPO: Anchor Investors’ Response

Anchor Investment Size: ₹4,642 crore

₹4,642 crore Number of Anchor Investors: 68 domestic and global institutions

68 domestic and global institutions Oversubscription: 5x the allocated portion

5x the allocated portion Key Participants: Domestic: HDFC Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential MF, LIC Global: Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley



Tata Capital IPO: Registrar & Lead Managers

Registrar: MUFG Intime India Private Limited

MUFG Intime India Private Limited Book Running Lead Managers:

Kotak Mahindra Capital BNP Paribas Citigroup Global Markets India HDFC Bank HSBC Securities & Capital Markets (India) ICICI Securities IIFL Capital Services JP Morgan India SBI Capital Markets Axis Capital



Tata Capital IPO: Important Dates