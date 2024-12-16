Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, December 16, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Mukesh Ambani Welcomes Ira Bindra As Group President For HR & Talent

Ira Bindra will work closely with Reliance's top executives, including Mukesh Ambani, to drive organizational change, culture transformation, and leadership development.Bindra becomes the first non-family woman and the youngest executive committee member at the oil-to-retail conglomerate

Mukesh Ambani Welcomes Ira Bindra As Group President For HR & Talent

Reliance Industries (RIL) has announced the appointment of Ira Bindra as its new Group President for People, Leadership, and Talent Management. In a historic move, Bindra becomes the first non-family woman and the youngest executive committee member at the oil-to-retail conglomerate, marking a significant step toward organisational transformation at Reliance.Before joining Reliance, Bindra held a prominent role at Medtronic, a leading global medical device company, where she served as the head of Human Resources and Vice President for global regions. Her wealth of experience spans several industries, geographies, and business cycles, and she has successfully led large HR teams within Fortune 100 companies. Notably, she has played a key role in major business transformations, ranging from designing new operating models to managing large-scale divestitures.

Mukesh Ambani’s Direct Announcement Highlights Bindra’s Impact

In an unusual and highly significant step, Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries, personally announced Bindra’s appointment. Ambani praised Bindra’s leadership, highlighting her proven track record in business transformation and her deep expertise in HR leadership.

“Ira Bindra is a global HR and business leader with deep domain expertise across industries, geographies, and business cycles,” said Ambani in an internal communication. “She has successfully led large HR teams and executed bold business transformations that have created new operating models and business lines.”

Bindra will work closely with Mukesh Ambani and other key directors including Isha Ambani Piramal, Akash M Ambani, and Anant M Ambani. In her new role, she will focus on transforming people, culture, and leadership practices, playing a crucial role in shaping the future of RIL’s talent management strategies.

This appointment signifies a major milestone for women leaders in India’s corporate world, as Ira Bindra becomes the first non-family woman to join RIL’s executive committee. Her leadership brings fresh perspectives to one of India’s largest conglomerates, further strengthening Reliance’s vision of growth and innovation.

Filed under

Akash M Ambani Chairman of Reliance Industries Ira Bindra IRA BINDRA RIL GROUP HR PRESIDENT Isha Ambani Piramal mukesh ambani

Advertisement

Also Read

Is Cardi B Back With Offset? Rapper Tries To Steal Spotlight By Twerking In Skintight Catsuit At Estranged Husband’s 33rd Birthday Party

Is Cardi B Back With Offset? Rapper Tries To Steal Spotlight By Twerking In Skintight...

SC Directs Petitioners Against ‘Dharam Sansad’ In Ghaziabad To Send Email Seeking Urgent Listing

SC Directs Petitioners Against ‘Dharam Sansad’ In Ghaziabad To Send Email Seeking Urgent Listing

Pushpa 2 Actor Allu Arjun’s Reaction On Hyderabad Boy Injured In Stampede, Writes A Note

Pushpa 2 Actor Allu Arjun’s Reaction On Hyderabad Boy Injured In Stampede, Writes A Note

Who Is Nikhil Maliyakkal? Know All About Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Winner’s Earnings And Prize Money

Who Is Nikhil Maliyakkal? Know All About Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Winner’s Earnings And Prize...

By Amending Constitution Nehru Restricted Freedom Of Speech, Says FM Sitharaman

By Amending Constitution Nehru Restricted Freedom Of Speech, Says FM Sitharaman

Entertainment

Is Cardi B Back With Offset? Rapper Tries To Steal Spotlight By Twerking In Skintight Catsuit At Estranged Husband’s 33rd Birthday Party

Is Cardi B Back With Offset? Rapper Tries To Steal Spotlight By Twerking In Skintight

Pushpa 2 Actor Allu Arjun’s Reaction On Hyderabad Boy Injured In Stampede, Writes A Note

Pushpa 2 Actor Allu Arjun’s Reaction On Hyderabad Boy Injured In Stampede, Writes A Note

Who Is Nikhil Maliyakkal? Know All About Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Winner’s Earnings And Prize Money

Who Is Nikhil Maliyakkal? Know All About Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Winner’s Earnings And Prize

Legendary Composer Ilaiyaraja Denied Entry Into Sanctum Sanctorum of Srivilliputhur Temple- WATCH VIDEO!

Legendary Composer Ilaiyaraja Denied Entry Into Sanctum Sanctorum of Srivilliputhur Temple- WATCH VIDEO!

From Waiting In Kitchens To Taking Over Global Stage, Here’s How Zakir Hussain Became A Maestro

From Waiting In Kitchens To Taking Over Global Stage, Here’s How Zakir Hussain Became A

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can SAVE With These Secret Tips

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox