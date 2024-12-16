Ira Bindra will work closely with Reliance's top executives, including Mukesh Ambani, to drive organizational change, culture transformation, and leadership development.Bindra becomes the first non-family woman and the youngest executive committee member at the oil-to-retail conglomerate

Reliance Industries (RIL) has announced the appointment of Ira Bindra as its new Group President for People, Leadership, and Talent Management. In a historic move, Bindra becomes the first non-family woman and the youngest executive committee member at the oil-to-retail conglomerate, marking a significant step toward organisational transformation at Reliance.Before joining Reliance, Bindra held a prominent role at Medtronic, a leading global medical device company, where she served as the head of Human Resources and Vice President for global regions. Her wealth of experience spans several industries, geographies, and business cycles, and she has successfully led large HR teams within Fortune 100 companies. Notably, she has played a key role in major business transformations, ranging from designing new operating models to managing large-scale divestitures.

Mukesh Ambani’s Direct Announcement Highlights Bindra’s Impact

In an unusual and highly significant step, Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries, personally announced Bindra’s appointment. Ambani praised Bindra’s leadership, highlighting her proven track record in business transformation and her deep expertise in HR leadership.

“Ira Bindra is a global HR and business leader with deep domain expertise across industries, geographies, and business cycles,” said Ambani in an internal communication. “She has successfully led large HR teams and executed bold business transformations that have created new operating models and business lines.”

Bindra will work closely with Mukesh Ambani and other key directors including Isha Ambani Piramal, Akash M Ambani, and Anant M Ambani. In her new role, she will focus on transforming people, culture, and leadership practices, playing a crucial role in shaping the future of RIL’s talent management strategies.

This appointment signifies a major milestone for women leaders in India’s corporate world, as Ira Bindra becomes the first non-family woman to join RIL’s executive committee. Her leadership brings fresh perspectives to one of India’s largest conglomerates, further strengthening Reliance’s vision of growth and innovation.