Review: The Dealer — A Blockbuster on Paper

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 20: Grand in scale, razor-sharp in execution, and chillingly relevant, the novel surpasses even the fictional intensity of Dhurandar, delivering a narrative that feels startlingly real. Packed with covert operations, Deep State conspiracies, and global intrigue, it is a pulse-pounding, one-sitting read designed for the big screen.

“Our goal is to create stories that feel larger than life yet rooted in reality—stories that readers can see unfolding like a film,” says Ajit Menon

“We don’t just write fiction; we craft cinematic experiences that resonate with the times we live in,” adds Anil Verma

What makes this writing duo unique is their shared passion for cinema and storytelling across formats. Inspired by powerful, genre-defining films, Ajit and Anil enjoy narratives that blend scale with substance—whether thrillers, courtroom dramas, espionage sagas, horror, paranormal tales, or slice-of-life stories.

Determined not to be typecast, they consciously explore diverse genres, ensuring each work offers a fresh narrative experience. Their creative philosophy mirrors their cinematic influences: bold, versatile, and emotionally engaging.

The launch also saw the presence of Gajraj Rao, Komal Nahta, Hadi Ali Abrar, Priyanka Bajaj Sibal, Siddharth Sibal, Joyeeta Sengupta, Alpana Verma, Kailash Gandhi, Aloka, Divya Shah, Simran Ahuja, Abhhishek Sharma, Hrithika Shah, Myiesha Abrar, And Many More

With The Dealer, Ajit Menon and Anil Verma reaffirm their reputation as visionary storytellers. If ever a novel deserved a blockbuster adaptation, this is it.

And not to mention the duo has recently turned producers and will soon announce their new project on the big screen.

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