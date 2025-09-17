SBI completes divestment of 13.18% stake in Yes Bank to Japan's SMBC
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Maa Vande 5 Bridal Makeup prompts bjp asia cup 2025 Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel latest US news Kathy Hochul Maa Vande 5 Bridal Makeup prompts bjp asia cup 2025 Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel latest US news Kathy Hochul Maa Vande 5 Bridal Makeup prompts bjp asia cup 2025 Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel latest US news Kathy Hochul Maa Vande 5 Bridal Makeup prompts bjp asia cup 2025 Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Maa Vande 5 Bridal Makeup prompts bjp asia cup 2025 Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel latest US news Kathy Hochul Maa Vande 5 Bridal Makeup prompts bjp asia cup 2025 Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel latest US news Kathy Hochul Maa Vande 5 Bridal Makeup prompts bjp asia cup 2025 Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel latest US news Kathy Hochul Maa Vande 5 Bridal Makeup prompts bjp asia cup 2025 Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > Business > SBI completes divestment of 13.18% stake in Yes Bank to Japan's SMBC

SBI completes divestment of 13.18% stake in Yes Bank to Japan's SMBC

SBI completes divestment of 13.18% stake in Yes Bank to Japan's SMBC

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 17, 2025 15:07:07 IST

New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): State Bank of India (SBI) on Wednesday announced the successful completion of the divestment of a 13.18% (approximately) stake in Yes Bank Limited (YBL) to Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), the state-owned lender said in a statement.

SMBC is a Japanese multinational financial services company belonging to the Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG) and is amongst the leading foreign banks in India. SMFG is the second largest Banking Group in Japan with total assets of around USD 2.0 trillion.

SBI became the largest shareholder of YBL in March 2020 under the Yes Bank Limited Reconstruction Scheme, 2020, as notified by the Central Government.

Subsequently, SBI had also acquired additional shares as part of follow-on public offer by YBL in July 2020.

Post the aforesaid divestment, SBI will continue to remain a shareholder in YBL with a shareholding of 10.8 per cent (approximately) of YBL shares (Residual shareholding).

The partial stake sale by SBI and other shareholder Banks in YBL to SMBC represents the largest cross-border investment in the Indian banking sector, the SBI said in the report. The transaction has received the necessary regulatory and statutory approvals including from the Reserve Bank of India and the Competition Commission of India.

SBI Chairman, Challa Sreenivasulu Setty said, “Yes Bank restructuring plan by RBI in 2020 was an innovative, first of its kind public sector – private sector partnership that was fully supported and facilitated by Government of India. We are incredibly proud of the journey we have shared with Yes Bank in supporting their transformation since we came onboard as the major shareholder in 2020.”

SBI and the other selling Shareholder Banks were advised by SBI Capital Markets Limited as their financial advisor and S&R Associates as their legal advisor, the state-owned bank SBI said in the statement.

State Bank of India is the largest commercial bank in terms of assets, deposits, branches, customers, and employees. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: divestmentjapansbismbcyes bank

RELATED News

Exclusive-Vitol and Glencore set to make formal bids for Chevron's Singapore refinery stake, sources say
TechD Cybersecurity IPO Ends Today: Will Investors Successfully Hack The Market After Oversubscription?
India Emerges as a Strong Growth Driver in Hong Kong's MICE Tourism
Explainer | PM Modi’s 75th Birthday: 75 Game-Changing Initiatives Quietly Powering India’s Business Growth, Inside Each Policy That Revolutionized The Economy
STMicro to invest $60 million in French plant facing restructuring

LATEST NEWS

China Viral News: Drunk Teen Urinates In A Pot Of Broth, Parents Asked To Pay A Hefty Fine Of Rs 2.6 Crore
"My aim is to perform the best I can": Jaismine Lamboria returns after World Boxing gold
PM Modi At 75: PM Modi’s Visit Signals That Manipur Has Entered A Crucial Stage In Its Journey
Egyptian facts and believes that will shock you
IRE vs ENG 1st T20I: When And Where To Watch Ireland vs England Live Telecast On Tv And Online
Former Arsenal star Partey arrives in court over rape charges
IB ACIO Expected Cut off 2025: Check Tier 1 Exam Category Wise Cut Off Marks
PM Modi’s Dynamism And Energy Are Truly Astonishing: Shri Ram Bahadur Rai
JBG Satara Hill Half Marathon 2025: A Rain-Soaked Yet Record-Breaking Celebration of Running
At big tech, company staff clash with management over Middle East war
SBI completes divestment of 13.18% stake in Yes Bank to Japan's SMBC

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

SBI completes divestment of 13.18% stake in Yes Bank to Japan's SMBC

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

SBI completes divestment of 13.18% stake in Yes Bank to Japan's SMBC
SBI completes divestment of 13.18% stake in Yes Bank to Japan's SMBC
SBI completes divestment of 13.18% stake in Yes Bank to Japan's SMBC
SBI completes divestment of 13.18% stake in Yes Bank to Japan's SMBC

QUICK LINKS