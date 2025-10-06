LIVE TV
Stocks To Watch Today: Amid Monday Blues and Unpredictable Market, Yes Bank, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, Infosys, Bajaj Finance,Vedanta, Lupin And Many Others In Focus- Check Tip of the Day Now

Stocks To Watch Today: Amid Monday Blues and Unpredictable Market, Yes Bank, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, Infosys, Bajaj Finance,Vedanta, Lupin And Many Others In Focus- Check Tip of the Day Now

Stocks To Watch Today: Monday’s market watch highlights banking growth, pharma updates, and key IPOs. Infosys partners with Telenor, metals production rises, and new listings hit exchanges. Global markets show mixed signals amid election buzz.

Stocks To Watch Today
Stocks To Watch Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: October 6, 2025 09:30:05 IST

Stocks To Watch Today: Amid Monday Blues and Unpredictable Market, Yes Bank, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, Infosys, Bajaj Finance,Vedanta, Lupin And Many Others In Focus- Check Tip of the Day Now

Stocks To Watch Today– Monday, October 6, 2025

Good morning, Readers and Market trackers! As we step into the first trading day of the week, all eyes are on the stocks that could steer the market by the end of today. Monday often sets the tone, and investors are closely watching key shares and any big corporate moves that might impact the market’s direction.

At 7:50 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were slightly down by 13.5 points, hovering around 24,956.5. But don’t blink, by 8:42 AM, it bounced back to 24,957, up 6.5 points, showing early signs of optimism.

Across Asia, it’s a mixed picture. Japan’s Nikkei 225 jumped over 4%, boosted by the election of Sanae Takaichi, likely to become the country’s first female prime minister. South Korea’s KOSPI climbed 2.7%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slipped a bit. In the U.S., markets closed mixed on Friday, with Dow and S&P reaching new highs but Nasdaq falling. Looks like today’s global markets will keep traders on their toes!

Tip of the Day: Keep your eyes on the TATA IPO and TATA shares. The market is about to witness the biggest IPO launch by the Indian giant TATA.

Stocks To Watch Today

Banking & Finance Updates

  • HDFC Bank: Q2 FY26 gross advances rose 9.9% year-on-year to ₹27.69 trillion, with average deposits up 15.1% to ₹27.1 trillion. CASA deposits increased 8.5% to ₹8.7 trillion.
  • Kotak Mahindra Bank: Reported double-digit growth with net advances up 16% to ₹4.62 trillion and deposits increasing 14.6% to ₹5.28 trillion. CASA deposits also rose over 11%.
  • IndusInd Bank: Net advances declined 8% to ₹3.27 trillion and net deposits fell 5% to ₹3.89 trillion. CASA ratio dropped from 35.9% to 30.8%.
  • Bajaj Finance: Customer base expanded by 4.13 million to 110.64 million, with new loans booked growing 26%. Assets under management (AUM) soared 24% to ₹4.62 trillion.
  • Bandhan Bank: Loans and advances rose 7.2% to ₹1.40 trillion, while total deposits spiked 10.9%. CASA deposits fell 6.5%, and CASA ratio declined to 28%.
  • Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: Total deposits zoomed 14.8%, CASA surged 22.1%, gross loan book grew 14%, and disbursements spiked 48%.
  • Bank of Baroda: Global business grew 10.5% to ₹27.79 trillion, global advances increased 11.9%, and deposits jumped 9.3%.
  • Yes Bank: Loans and advances increased 6.5%, CASA ratio improved to 33.8%, and deposits rose 7.1%.
  • Punjab National Bank: Global business zoomed 10.6%, deposits increased 10.9%, and advances surged 10.3%.
  • AU Small Finance Bank: Deposits soared 20.8%, gross advances grew 22.4%, though CASA ratio dropped to 29.4%.
  • Equitas Small Finance Bank: Gross advances grew 8.6%, deposits increased 10.9%, and CASA ratio rose to 31%.
  • Canara Bank: Preparing for IPOs of its insurance and AMC subsidiaries, Canara HSBC Life and Canara Robeco AMC, with IPO dates on October 9 and 10.
  • IDBI Bank: Total business surged 12%, deposits grew 9%, and net advances increased 15%. CASA deposits also rose 4%.
  • UCO Bank: Total business grew 13.3%, advances jumped 16.7%, and deposits climbed 10.9%.
  • Punjab & Sind Bank: Total business increased 12.3%, deposits grew 9.4%, and advances surged 16.2%.

Technology & IT Sector

  • Infosys: Announced collaboration with Telenor Shared Services to standardize HR processes and improve employee productivity using Oracle Cloud Human Capital Management.

Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare

  • Lupin: US FDA classified inspection of its Pithampur Unit-2 as “Official Action Indicated.” The company is working with regulators to resolve issues. Additionally, Lupin launched a bioequivalent Liraglutide injection in the US to improve glycemic control in adults.

Retail & Consumer Sector

  • Avenue Supermarts (DMart): Reported standalone revenue of ₹16,218.8 crore for Q2 FY26, up 15.4% YoY, and operates 432 stores, with one temporarily closed for reconstruction.

  • Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands: Flipkart Investments is expected to offload up to 6% stake via a block deal valued around $112 million.

Metals & Mining

  • Hindustan Zinc: Refined lead production surged 29% to 45,000 tonnes, silver production rose 22%, and mined metal production increased 1%. Refined zinc and wind power production also saw a 2% rise.

  • Vedanta: Aluminium production edged up 1%, zinc saleable metal declined 6%, zinc international production jumped 38%, and silver production fell 22%.

  • MOIL: Achieved record September production of 1.52 lakh tonnes, a 3.8% increase, with exploratory core drilling surging 46% YoY.

Real Estate & Construction

  • Sobha: Total sales value jumped 61.4% to ₹1,902.6 crore, with average price realization rising 7.7%, and new sales area soaring 50% YoY.

Telecom Sector

  • Vodafone Idea: Appointed Tejas Mehta as new CFO effective October 6, replacing Murthy GVAS after his term ended.

Automobile & Logistics

  • Force Motors: September sales grew 1.79% to 2,610 units compared to the previous year.

  • Allcargo Logistics: Subsidiary ALX Shipping Agencies filed a complaint with Mumbai’s Economic Offences Wing seeking criminal proceedings against its CEO and a client.

Renewable Energy & Infrastructure

  • Ceigall India: Received Letters of Award worth ₹1,309 crore from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company to develop solar power projects totaling 337 MW under a state scheme.

New Listings on October 6, 2025

  • Mainboard: Pace Digitek

  • SME:

    • Manas Polymers, 

    • Bhavik Enterprises,

    • Ameenji Rubber,

    • Earkart,

    • KVS Castings,

    • MPK Steels,

    • Rukmani Devi Garg Agro Impex

Bulk and Block Deals

  • Jinkushal Industries: Four investors acquired 3.56% stake, including Swyom India Alpha Fund buying 1.04% at ₹125/share.

  • Sammaan Capital: BNP Paribas Financial Markets invested ₹96.97 crore by acquiring 58.98 lakh shares.

  • Cube Highways Trust: 360 ONE Real Assets Funds acquired 1.42 crore units valued at ₹190.28 crore.

  • Eternal: BofA Securities acquired 1.08 crore shares worth ₹355.32 crore from Goldman Sachs Bank Europe.

Stocks in F&O Ban

  • RBL Bank

(With Inputs)

Also Read: Stock Market LIVE Updates: UNPREDICTABLE DALAL STREET – Nifty Opens Above 24,900, Sensex Holds Steady

First published on: Oct 6, 2025 8:57 AM IST
Stocks To Watch Today: Amid Monday Blues and Unpredictable Market, Yes Bank, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, Infosys, Bajaj Finance,Vedanta, Lupin And Many Others In Focus- Check Tip of the Day Now

Stocks To Watch Today: Amid Monday Blues and Unpredictable Market, Yes Bank, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, Infosys, Bajaj Finance,Vedanta, Lupin And Many Others In Focus- Check Tip of the Day Now

Stocks To Watch Today: Amid Monday Blues and Unpredictable Market, Yes Bank, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, Infosys, Bajaj Finance,Vedanta, Lupin And Many Others In Focus- Check Tip of the Day Now
Stocks To Watch Today: Amid Monday Blues and Unpredictable Market, Yes Bank, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, Infosys, Bajaj Finance,Vedanta, Lupin And Many Others In Focus- Check Tip of the Day Now
Stocks To Watch Today: Amid Monday Blues and Unpredictable Market, Yes Bank, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, Infosys, Bajaj Finance,Vedanta, Lupin And Many Others In Focus- Check Tip of the Day Now
Stocks To Watch Today: Amid Monday Blues and Unpredictable Market, Yes Bank, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, Infosys, Bajaj Finance,Vedanta, Lupin And Many Others In Focus- Check Tip of the Day Now

