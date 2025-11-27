LIVE TV
afghanistan Hong Kong donald trump Imran Khan akhilesh yadav cheteshwar pujara cheating rumors chatgpt
afghanistan Hong Kong donald trump Imran Khan akhilesh yadav cheteshwar pujara cheating rumors chatgpt
Home > Business > Stocks To Watch Today: Paytm, Mahindra, J&K Bank, Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, Ashok Leyland, Wipro, Havells India In Focus With Many Other

Stocks To Watch Today: Paytm, Mahindra, J&K Bank, Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, Ashok Leyland, Wipro, Havells India In Focus With Many Other

Stocks To Watch Today: Markets are set for a positive opening as global cues stay strong. Key sectors including fintech, autos, paints, real estate, energy, and tech are in focus with major announcements and stock-specific actions.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: November 27, 2025 08:07:34 IST

Stocks To Watch Today: Good morning readers, let’s get our eyes set on the stocks that will be in focus today!

Today is going to be an action-packed market opening day, so get ready! There’s good news if you are tracking the markets very closely, as Sensex and Nifty 50 are set to start the Thursday session with a bang. The global cues are already creating a good atmosphere with the Asian markets trading up and the US markets keeping their overnight rally on the expectation of a US Fed rate cut coming soon.

You might have seen the same thing happening at home, and that is the reason for such a big move in Indian equities on Wednesday, as all the sectors gained: the Sensex raced up 1,022.50 points (1.21%) to 85,609.51, and the Nifty 50 rose 320.50 points (1.24%) to finish at 26,205.30.

And here is a point to watch: at 7:50 am, Gift Nifty was quoted at 26,426, an increase of 17 points. This movement at such an early hour gives a hint of a positive start.

While gearing up for the trading day, we can take a look together at the major stocks that will be under the spotlight today and are worth your attention.

Stocks To Watch Today

FINTECH & BANKING
• Paytm: RBI grants Certificate of Authorization to Paytm Payments Services to operate as a payment aggregator.
• Jammu & Kashmir Bank: Board approves raising ₹750 crore via QIP and ₹500 crore through NCDs.
• Axis Bank: Anand Viswanathan appointed Chief Risk Officer for three years starting January 1, 2026.

AUTOMOBILE & EV
• Mahindra & Mahindra: Delivers 30,000 electric SUVs in seven months; strengthens EV lineup with XEV 9e and BE 6.
• Bajaj Auto: Launches new e-rickshaw Bajaj Riki; e-rickshaw market adds 45,000+ units monthly.
• Mahindra & Mahindra: Launches BE 6 Formula E Edition at ₹23.69 lakh; FE3 Edition at ₹24.49 lakh.

PAINTS & MANUFACTURING
• Asian Paints: Berger Paints Emirates to set up second paint factory in UAE with AED 140 million investment.
• Indo Tech Transformers: Secures order worth ₹91.26 crore for 11 transformers.
• International Conveyors: Acquires 1.21 lakh Ganesha Ecosphere shares for ₹11.28 crore.
• LG Balakrishnan & Brothers: Signs MoU with Tamil Nadu Government for infrastructural and regulatory support.

CONSUMER GOODS
• Whirlpool of India: Promoter to sell up to 95 lakh shares (7.5% stake) via block deal; floor price ₹1,030; 90-day lock-in.

INFRASTRUCTURE & REAL ESTATE
• Ashoka Buildcon: Completes sale of entire shareholding in five SPVs to Maple Infrastructure Trust.
• Oberoi Realty: Signs agreement to redevelop 4,706 sq. m at Nepean Sea Road; free-sale area ~1.18 lakh sq. ft.
• Kesar India: Buys 24,256 sq. m land in Nagpur; development potential 1.50 million sq. ft; revenue potential ₹900 crore.
• Patel Engineering: Gets LOIs worth ₹798.19 crore for excavation and coal transport work for SECL.
• Salasar Techno Engineering: Wins contracts worth ₹695.18 crore from Rail Vikas Nigam for infra development.

TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION
• Wipro: Announces strategic alliance with IISc and FSID for frontier technology research.
• Panacea Biotec: CFO Devender Gupta resigns effective December 15.

UTILITIES & ENERGY
• Havells India: Buys 26% stake in Kundan Solar (Pali) for ₹5.63 crore; to enter 15 MWac solar PPA for up to 25 years.
• India Glycols: Raises ₹467 crore through preferential shares at ₹915 each to reduce debt by March 2026.

LOGISTICS & TRANSPORT
• Ashok Leyland: Board approves merger of Hinduja Leyland Finance into NDL Ventures; swap ratio 25:10.

CORPORATE ACTIONS / BULK DEALS
• Bharti Airtel: Promoter sells 3.43 crore shares for ₹7,195.5 crore at ₹2,097.81 per share.
• Tarsons Products: Investor Siddhartha Sacheti sells 1.58% stake via block deals worth over ₹19 crore.
• Mangalam Drugs: Tata Capital sells 3.47% stake through multiple transactions.
• Rain Industries: First Water Fund buys 19.48 lakh shares (0.57%) for ₹21.24 crore at ₹109 per share.

NEW LISTINGS & MARKET ACTIONS
• KSR Footwear: New listing.
• Gold Coin Health Foods: Trades ex-date for capital reduction.
• AK Capital Services: Trades ex-date for interim dividend.

RESULTS / EARNINGS
• Kridhan Infra, Safecure Services, Davin Sons Retail: To announce quarterly results today.
• Studds Accessories Q2: Profit up 17.9% YoY to ₹20.6 crore; revenue up 6.5% to ₹154.4 crore.

(With Inputs)

First published on: Nov 27, 2025 8:07 AM IST
