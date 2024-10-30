Home
Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Tata Power Q2FY25 Results: Net Profit Increases Nearly 8% To ₹1,093 Crore

The company remains on track with its capital expenditure plans for the fiscal year, having spent ₹9,100 crore in the first half.

Tata Power reported a nearly 8% rise in its consolidated net profit for the September quarter, reaching ₹1,093.08 crore, primarily driven by increased revenues. In the same period last year, the company posted a net profit of ₹1,017.41 crore, as indicated in a BSE filing.

Total income for the quarter rose to ₹16,210.80 crore, compared to ₹16,029.54 crore a year earlier. Praveer Sinha, CEO and Managing Director of Tata Power, stated that the company’s Generation, Transmission & Distribution, and Renewable sectors continue to experience strong growth in response to India’s record power demand and investments in the evolving energy landscape.

All business segments performed well, marking the 20th consecutive quarter of profit growth. Sinha highlighted the progress of Tata Power’s 4.3 GW cell-and-module manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu, which has seen the commissioning of a 2 GW cell production line during the quarter and is expected to reach full capacity next month.

The 4.3 GW module plant is already fully operational, positioning Tata Power as a leader in solar manufacturing. The company remains on track with its capital expenditure plans for the fiscal year, having spent ₹9,100 crore in the first half out of a total budget of ₹20,000 crore. Investments in transmission, renewables, and hydro projects aim to enhance India’s energy resilience and security.

As a prominent integrated power company and part of the Tata Group, India’s largest multinational conglomerate, Tata Power has a diversified portfolio of 15.2 GW, covering the entire power value chain, from renewable and conventional energy generation to transmission, distribution, trading, storage solutions, and solar manufacturing.

MUST READ: Dabur Q2 results: PAT down 17.6% to Rs 417.5 cr, revenue declines 5%

 

