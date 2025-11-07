This Airline Cracks Deal With Elon Musk’s Starlink To Offer Passengers Fast Internet At 38,000 Ft, Name Is…

Passengers flying with British Airways will soon be able to enjoy free high-speed WiFi onboard, thanks to a new deal between the airline’s parent company and Elon Musk’s satellite internet provider, Starlink.

The airline announced that the “reliable and lightning-fast” WiFi service will be available to all passengers, in economy, business, and first class, starting next month. The move comes as part of British Airways’ £7 billion transformation plan aimed at improving passenger experience and modernising its fleet, reported The Guardian.

International Airlines Group (IAG), the parent company of British Airways, said it has partnered with Starlink to bring internet connectivity to over 500 aircraft across its airlines, including Aer Lingus, Iberia, and Vueling. The partnership will allow passengers to enjoy uninterrupted internet access throughout their journey, from boarding to landing, even when flying over oceans or remote areas. Travellers will be able to connect multiple devices without needing a special login.

BA Chief Executive Sean Doyle called the rollout “gamechanging,” saying it would elevate the in-flight experience and set the airline apart from its competitors, especially on short-haul routes. “This will really differentiate us by offering seamless connectivity from gate to gate,” he added, according to The Guardian report.

Starlink, operated by Musk’s SpaceX, uses a vast network of low-orbit satellites to deliver fast internet across the globe, including hard-to-reach regions.

The airline’s leadership has been focused on restoring BA’s reputation after years of cost cuts, IT failures, strikes, and staff layoffs. The company said it is also using artificial intelligence to improve flight punctuality, now at its best levels since 2012.

