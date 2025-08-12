LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news
LIVE TV
Home > Business > US Inflation Steady in July: Tariff Pressures Offset by Falling Gas & Grocery Prices

US Inflation Steady in July: Tariff Pressures Offset by Falling Gas & Grocery Prices

US inflation held at 2.7% in July as falling gas and food costs helped offset tariff impacts, though core inflation rose above the Fed's two percent target. Budget constraints are limiting BLS data collection. Whether the Fed will cut interest rates remains an open question.

US inflation held steady at 2.7% in July as lower gas and food prices offset tariff pressures, leaving policymakers in a tricky spot. (Photo: X)
US inflation held steady at 2.7% in July as lower gas and food prices offset tariff pressures, leaving policymakers in a tricky spot. (Photo: X)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: August 12, 2025 20:03:00 IST

The US consumer price index remained unchanged month-on-month in July as price increases from tariffs were balanced by lower gasoline and food costs, The Associated Press reported on Tuesday. According to the report, year-on-year, overall inflation was 2.7%, steady from the previous month and up from a post-pandemic low of 2.3% in April slightly above the Federal Reserve’s two percent target.

Core inflation, which excludes food and energy, rose to 3.1% up from 2.9% in June.

Economy Faces Rate Hike Dilemma

Inflation cooling at the pump and food prices helped counterbalance tariff-related pressures, though rising costs in certain imported goods were unmistakable, the report said, adding that many firms are absorbing much of the duty costs.

The figures were released amid softer job gains this spring: stalling hiring has markets betting on a possible Federal Reserve interest rate cut. Yet core inflation exceeding two percent may push the Fed to delay rate relief.

Inflation Numbers in Focus

On a monthly basis, overall prices inched up 0.2%, down from June’s 0.3%, while core prices ticked 0.3%, a bit higher than the 0.2% from June.

Gas prices dropped 2.2% in July, down nearly 9.5% from a year earlier. Grocery prices edged down by 0.1%, though still 2.2% higher year-on-year. Meanwhile, restaurant meals continued to soar – both monthly (0.3%) and annually (3.9%).

In contrast, imported goods remain costly: shoe prices rose 1.4% in July, furniture increased 0.9%, and clothing edged up 0.1%.

Tariff Burdens Likely to Increase

Boston College economist Brian Bethune told the news agency that US tariffs estimated at 10% of total imports are the highest in decades and likely to keep inflationary pressure simmering.

“Those cost increases will be passed on to the consumer in some way, shape, or form,” Bethune reportedly said, warning of “shrinkflation” and reduced hiring due to squeezed corporate margins.

Inflation data collection by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) is being stretched thin due to a hiring freeze, with UBS estimating about 18% fewer price quotes in recent months. UBS economist Alan Detmeister predicts that while reports may become more volatile, averages will remain reliable.

RELATED News

Browser Wars Erupt: Perplexity’s $34.5B Chrome Bid Shakes Google
SHRESTH Launched: India’s First National Index For Drug Regulatory Performance
Bhumi Pednekar’s ₹200 Himalayan Water Brand Backbay Makes Waves—Literally!
India’s Semiconductor Surge: PM Modi Cabinet Approves ₹4,600 Crore Boost For Odisha, Punjab And Andhra Pradesh, Powering Tech Revolution
Inflation Alert: India’s Retail Inflation Crashes To 1.55% — Lowest In 8 Years!

LATEST NEWS

Is Donald Trump Abandoning India for Pakistan? Expert Rings a Bell!
Gianluigi Donnarumma Agrees Contract With Manchester City: Etihad Door Opens
U.S. Sanctions Armed Group Controlling Congo’s Illegal Mineral Trade
Zohran Mamdani’s Surprising Connection To WWE! Here’s How
Lavrov–Rubio Call Sets Base for Putin–Trump Alaska Meeting
Cristiano Ronaldo Keeps Cristiano Junior’s Mom A Secret: Here’s Why
Is Sami Zayn’s WWE Raw Stint About To An End?
Interest Rates to Court Dates: Donald Trump Ponders Legal Battle Against Fed Chair Jerome Powell
Only Murders in the Building Season 5 Trailer Drops—New Case, New Stars, Same Hilarious Chaos
Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser Denounces Donald Trump’s Police Takeover
US Inflation Steady in July: Tariff Pressures Offset by Falling Gas & Grocery Prices

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

US Inflation Steady in July: Tariff Pressures Offset by Falling Gas & Grocery Prices

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

US Inflation Steady in July: Tariff Pressures Offset by Falling Gas & Grocery Prices
US Inflation Steady in July: Tariff Pressures Offset by Falling Gas & Grocery Prices
US Inflation Steady in July: Tariff Pressures Offset by Falling Gas & Grocery Prices
US Inflation Steady in July: Tariff Pressures Offset by Falling Gas & Grocery Prices

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?