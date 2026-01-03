“Who Ran This Campaign, Tried To Organise A Strike”: Sanjeev Bikhchandani Backs Zomato Owner Deepinder Goyal, Takes a Dig at Raghav Chadha Amid Gig Worker Strike Debate

Bikhchandani Backs Goyal, Throws Shade At Chadha

Billionaire Sanjeev Bikhchandani jumped into the gig economy debate, siding with Zomato Founder Deepinder Goyal, and tossing a sly jab at AAP MP Raghav Chadha while he was at it.

Goyal’s X post didn’t hold back: the gig economy has “exposed the reality of inequality to the people who previously had the luxury of not seeing it” and “shattered the invisibility” of the working class. Bikhchandani gave a thumbs-up from the sidelines, reposting: “Very well written @deepigoyal Every word is true.” For the curious reader, it’s like a high-stakes social media chess game, who will make the next move?

Bikhchandani Questions Strike Organizers

Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Naukri.com founder and Zomato board member, didn’t hold back on the recent gig worker strike. He pointed out that delivery partner welfare and fair compensation are already hot topics in board meetings, hardly a secret. Instead, he took aim at those who ran to social media instead of knocking on the boardroom door.

“Why start a public campaign when you could have simply asked?” he implied, hinting at political agendas behind the theatrics. For readers keeping score: is this a savvy defense of the company, or a subtle roast of the strike organizers? You decide.