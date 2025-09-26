Xiaomi 17 With Snapdragon 8: Competing iPhone At An Unbeatable Price? Grab It Before Diwali

Xiaomi 17, the first smartphone to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor is officially launched by Xiaomi. The model comes with a big 7,000mAh battery, a pioneering LTPO OLED display, along with IP68 rating for water and dust resistivity, this device sets a new standard for leading smartphones. Price starts from around Rs.56,000, the Xiaomi 17 is composed of capturing global attention, however, availability outside China is still not clear.

Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, Xiaomi 17 Pro Max: Key Features of Model

The Xiaomi 17 claims a 6.3-inch 1.5K LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 3,500 nits peak brightness, confirming exciting visuals even in bright environments. The display supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, and is protected by Xiaomi’s patented Dragon Crystal Glass for additional durability.

Battery and Charging Capabilities of Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, Xiaomi 17 Pro Max

Xiaomi 17 standouts with 7,000mAh battery, one of the key features of the model, to supports 100W wired fast charging, 50W wireless charging, and 22.5W reverse charging. These quick charging choices make it possible to quickly top up the phone, reducing downtime. The device’s IP68 rating adds a layer of guarantee for users who need robustness compared to the elements.

Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, Xiaomi 17 Pro Max: Pricing and Availability

The Xiaomi 17 model is available in various colours including Black, White, Snow Mountain Pink, and Ice Melt Blue. The price starts at around Rs.56,000 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant, with the higher-end configurations priced at around Rs.59,800 and Rs.62,200.

Also Read: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025: iPhone Price Drops To Rs.43,900, Deals Sparks Upto 40% Discount Before Diwali