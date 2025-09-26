Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025: iPhone Price Drops To Rs.43,900, Deals Sparks Upto 40% Discount Before Diwali

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 is on and Amazon Just dropped iPhone Prices like never before. Apple iPhone might suit your budget now as the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 heats up before Diwali festive. Customers are rushing to grab some of the biggest discounts on Apple products. The sale offers up to 40% off on popular smartphones, together with the iPhone 13, 14, 15, and 16 series, making it an appealing offer for all the tech enthusiasts and everyday users.

Amongst the standout offers, the iPhone 13 (128GB) is available in two colours, Midnight and Blue, for just Rs.43,900. The original price of the model is Rs.59,900, offering around 27% discount. Also, the iPhone 14 (256GB) with Starlight colour is available at Rs.61,900. The price has dropped down to 23% price cutting from previous cost of Rs.79,900. Other models like the iPhone 15 (128GB) are available at the price of Rs.47,999 with multiple colours like Blue, Pink, Green, and Black are being sold at a discount of 31% from the retail price of Rs.69,900.

However, there are various other compelling deals available with higher models. The iPhone 15 (256GB) in Yellow and Black colors is priced at Rs.57,999, sliced down 35% from the previous cost of Rs.89,900, whereas the premium iPhone 15 (512GB) is offered at Rs.76,999, a 30% drop. For those who are looking for the latest models, the iPhone 16 (256GB) is offered at Rs.76,490 after getting discounts along with the additional savings with SBI bank cards.

Most of the models are entitled for free and fast delivery by Amazon Prime, including several retailers offering no-cost EMI options to their prospective customers. Extra savings offer is also available on some of the credit cards.

However, discounts on Apple AirPods and Apple Watches are expected to roll out. Customers are advised to keep an eye on Amazon for more offers and sales including some limited period promotional discounts.

