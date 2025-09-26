LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
barron trump Anantpur School donald trump leh-violence amazon-mx-player Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp barron trump Anantpur School donald trump leh-violence amazon-mx-player Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp barron trump Anantpur School donald trump leh-violence amazon-mx-player Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp barron trump Anantpur School donald trump leh-violence amazon-mx-player Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
barron trump Anantpur School donald trump leh-violence amazon-mx-player Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp barron trump Anantpur School donald trump leh-violence amazon-mx-player Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp barron trump Anantpur School donald trump leh-violence amazon-mx-player Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp barron trump Anantpur School donald trump leh-violence amazon-mx-player Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
Home > India > Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025: iPhone Price Drops To Rs.43,900, Deals Sparks Upto 40% Discount Before Diwali

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025: iPhone Price Drops To Rs.43,900, Deals Sparks Upto 40% Discount Before Diwali

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 is on and Amazon Just dropped iPhone Prices. The sale offers up to 40% off on popular smartphones, together with the iPhone 13, 14, 15, and 16 series. Customers are advised to keep an eye on Amazon for more offers and sales including some limited period promotional discounts.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025: iPhone Price Drops To Rs.43,900, Deals Sparks Upto 40% Discount Before Diwali

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: September 26, 2025 15:29:33 IST

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 is on and Amazon Just dropped iPhone Prices like never before. Apple iPhone might suit your budget now as the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 heats up before Diwali festive. Customers are rushing to grab some of the biggest discounts on Apple products. The sale offers up to 40% off on popular smartphones, together with the iPhone 13, 14, 15, and 16 series, making it an appealing offer for all the tech enthusiasts and everyday users.

Amongst the standout offers, the iPhone 13 (128GB) is available in two colours, Midnight and Blue, for just Rs.43,900. The original price of the model is Rs.59,900, offering around 27% discount. Also, the iPhone 14 (256GB) with Starlight colour is available at Rs.61,900. The price has dropped down to 23% price cutting from previous cost of Rs.79,900. Other models like the iPhone 15 (128GB) are available at the price of Rs.47,999 with multiple colours like Blue, Pink, Green, and Black are being sold at a discount of 31% from the retail price of Rs.69,900.

However, there are various other compelling deals available with higher models. The iPhone 15 (256GB) in Yellow and Black colors is priced at Rs.57,999, sliced down 35% from the previous cost of Rs.89,900, whereas the premium iPhone 15 (512GB) is offered at Rs.76,999, a 30% drop. For those who are looking for the latest models, the iPhone 16 (256GB) is offered at Rs.76,490 after getting discounts along with the additional savings with SBI bank cards.

Most of the models are entitled for free and fast delivery by Amazon Prime, including several retailers offering no-cost EMI options to their prospective customers. Extra savings offer is also available on some of the credit cards.

However, discounts on Apple AirPods and Apple Watches are expected to roll out. Customers are advised to keep an eye on Amazon for more offers and sales including some limited period promotional discounts.

Also Read: From Deepika Padukone To Esha Gupta: 7 Cricketers Who Allegedly Dated These Bollywood Divas & Models, You Won’t Believe #4

Tags: Amazon Diwali Festive SaleAmazon Diwali Saleamazon great indian festival 2025Apple iPhoneDiwali Festive SaleiPhoneiPhone 13iphone 16Iphone 17iphone discountiphone saleiphone14iphone15

RELATED News

Asian Travel Expo & Asian Travel Awards 2025 to Showcase and Honour Tourism Excellence in Bahrain
Raj Thackerays Reunite for Family Politics, Not Maharashtra’: Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde
Andhra Pradesh Chilling CCTV Footage: Toddler Chases Cat, Slips, Dies After Falling Into Boiling Pot Of Milk
Navi Mumbai Man Loses Rs 3 Crore To Six Who Promised To Cure His Mother With Black Magic
{LIVE} Shillong Teer Result Today 26.09.2025: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

LATEST NEWS

Han So-hee boyfriend, dating rumors and personal life details
Viral Video: Man Tricks Mom Into Believing ChatGPT Is His New Girlfriend, Aunty Falls For It
Timothée Chalamet’s Upcoming Role Everyone Is Talking About
Praveg Launches Praveg Adalaj Theme Park – A Landmark Destination for Premium Events
Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Witnesses a Major Meltdown! Sensex DOWN 700 Points, Nifty Below 24,700, All Sectors in RED
Jee Mains Exam 2026: Check Session 1 & 2 Expected Schedule Based on CBSE Time Table
‘Want to Keep India Leading’: Praveen Kumar Prepares for World Para Athletics Championship 2025
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025: iPhone Price Drops To Rs.43,900, Deals Sparks Upto 40% Discount Before Diwali
Watch: ‘Desi Zombies’, Netizens Slam Onlookers For Recording Woman Dragging Man In Noida
Watch: Zubeen Garg Once Revealed: I Am Into Drinks, Arijit Singh Is Into ‘GANJA’, Late Singer Hated ‘Dhuaan’
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025: iPhone Price Drops To Rs.43,900, Deals Sparks Upto 40% Discount Before Diwali

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025: iPhone Price Drops To Rs.43,900, Deals Sparks Upto 40% Discount Before Diwali

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025: iPhone Price Drops To Rs.43,900, Deals Sparks Upto 40% Discount Before Diwali
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025: iPhone Price Drops To Rs.43,900, Deals Sparks Upto 40% Discount Before Diwali
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025: iPhone Price Drops To Rs.43,900, Deals Sparks Upto 40% Discount Before Diwali
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025: iPhone Price Drops To Rs.43,900, Deals Sparks Upto 40% Discount Before Diwali

QUICK LINKS