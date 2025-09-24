From Deepika Padukone To Esha Gupta: 7 Cricketers Who Allegedly Dated These Bollywood Divas & Models, You Won’t Believe #4
These 7 cricketers allegedly dated these Bollywood divas & models. They were once rumoured to be romantically associated with them either through social media interactions, public events, and general public gatherings. Rohit Sharma with Sofia Hayat, MS Dhoni with Deepika Padukone, Hardik Pandya with Esha Gupta, Suresh Raina with Shruti Hassan, Yuvraj Singh with Kim Sharma, Sreesanth with Riya Sen, and Shikhar Dhawan with Sophie Shine.
Shikhar Dhawan with Sophie Shine
• Shikhar Dhawan and model Sophie Shine were rumored to be dating after numerous public appearances together.
• Sophie Shine is a social media influencer and model known in the entertainment circuit.
• Fans noted their chemistry during IPL and public events.
• Neither Dhawan nor Sophie has publicly confirmed their relationship status.
Sreesanth with Bollywood actress Riya Sen
• Sreesanth and actress Riya Sen were rumored to have a romantic connection in the mid-2010s.
• Their friendship was often highlighted in tabloids, fueling dating rumors.
• Despite speculations, neither confirmed a formal relationship.
• Sreesanth later focused on cricket and television career.
Yuvraj Singh with Bollywood actor Kim Sharma
• Yuvraj Singh and Bollywood actress Kim Sharma were in a relationship for about many years.
• The couple was often seen together at events and social outings, drawing media attention.
• Yuvraj has often spoken about moving on positively from his past relationships.
Suresh Raina with Shruti Hassan
• Suresh Raina and Shruti Hassan were rumored to be close through the IPL seasons.
• Shruti Hassan, an actress and singer, was frequently seen at cricket matches supporting Raina.
• Both of them have kept their personal lives private, and no confirmation of romance was ever made.
Hardik Pandya with popular model Esha Gupta
• Hardik Pandya and Esha Gupta were connected through social media interactions and public events.
• Esha Gupta, known for her Bollywood and modeling career, was rumored to be dating Pandya.
• The rumors were powered by shared pictures and media reports but never officially confirmed.
• Hardik later married Natasa Stankovic, putting an end to dating speculations.
MS Dhoni once Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone
• MS Dhoni and Deepika Padukone were rumoured to be romantically associated during Dhoni’s initial cricket days.
• The gossip arose because of their mutual popularity and social circles.
• Deepika was an emerging Bollywood actress, while Dhoni was a rising cricketer.
• Both have continuously denied any relationship, with Dhoni married to Sakshi Singh Rawat.
Rohit Sharma with British model turned actress Sofia Hayat
• Sofia Hayat was a British model who turned into actress, was once rumored to be related with Rohit Sharma.
• Sofia expressed her appreciation for Rohit on social media.
• Neither Rohit nor Sofia ever publicly confirmed any relationship.
• Rohit is married to Ritika Sajdeh, rumors are now seen as hypothetical.
Disclaimer
Disclaimer: The above article is only for the purpose of information. The content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised. It does not constitute any form of suggestion and/or guidance. Most of the details here may or may not be officially confirmed from any of the source(s).