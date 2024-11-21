Zomato CEO Announces Chief Of Staff Role: No Salary In First Year, Employee To Pay Rs 20 Lakh Fee

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal announces a Chief of Staff role with no salary in the first year and a Rs 20 lakh advance. A unique offer with unconventional terms—let's break it down.

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal has put out an unusual announcement for a Chief of Staff position at its Gurugram head office. The strange terms and conditions of the job have sent ripples among people: no pay for the first year, and the candidate will need to pay Rs 20 lakh as advance. Weird. Let’s explore the gritty details of this new age job offer.

Focus on learning, not financial perks

Goyal further clarified the function in a LinkedIn post saying it’s suited for people who want to learn and grow. The position is about giving back to the future of these organizations, which includes Zomato, Blinkit, Hyperpure, and Feeding India, he added. The ideal candidate, said Goyal, would be characterized by qualities such as “hunger,” “empathy,” and “common sense,” though perhaps not by a cornucopia of prior experience.

Update: I am looking for a chief of staff for myself. pic.twitter.com/R4XPp3CefJ — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) November 20, 2024

This role is not about building a resume or financial benefits,” Goyal wrote. “It’s for those who want to learn and contribute to the building of the future of Zomato, Blinkit, Hyperpure, and Feeding India.”

The Rs 20 Lakh Fee and Charitable Donation

The company will charge an Rs 20 lakh fee from applicants, which has raised quite a few eyebrows since many find a condition like that illogical. Goyal explained that this was not for the company but to directly donate the amount to Feeding India, a non-profit initiative by Zomato. The fee would ensure that the candidates are motivated by the opportunity to learn and not by financial gain.

To that end, Zomato promises a charitable donation of Rs 50 lakh to a cause the selected candidate wants to support, in lieu of salary, for the first year. For the second year onwards, this role will come with a competitive salary package that exceeds Rs 50 lakh annually. It is a first-of-its-kind hiring approach and one that is perhaps innovative only in the context of the Indian industry.

Instead, applicants are advised to send a 200-word cover letter straight to Goyal, attaching nothing but no resume. In this process of selection, the emphasis is on the candidate’s passion and motivation rather than experience.

“This is a fast-track learning opportunity,” Goyal wrote, comparing the role to an intense, real-time course on management. He emphasized that the position is a unique opportunity to gain valuable knowledge, but it’s not suited for everyone.

Mixed Reactions: A Learning Opportunity or Financial Barrier?

Many have been sparked by the job offer. On the positive side, it is considered an excellent learning opportunity for those looking to work closely with an entrepreneurial leader in the consumer tech space. Critics, on the other hand, argue that the Rs 20 lakh fee will narrow access to the position to the rich.

And by presenting the Chief of Staff role as a learning experience, Goyal is attempting to change the traditional approach to professional growth in corporate India-by focusing less on immediate financial rewards and more on the value of real-world experience.

ALSO READ: NTPC Green Energy Opens ₹10,000 Crore IPO, Set To List On November 27