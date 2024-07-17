Kapil Dev congratulates Gambhir on appointment as head coach

Former Indian cricketer and World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev sent his congratulations to former opener Gautam Gambhir, who has been appointed as the coach of the India men’s team.

Kapil Dev made these remarks during the launch event of the upcoming Trinity Golf Champions League in Delhi, where he serves as the President of the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI). Speaking to ANI, Kapil expressed his thoughts on Gambhir, stating, “Wishing him good luck. Best wishes to him…”

Gautam Gambhir was appointed as the new head coach of Team India, succeeding batting legend Rahul Dravid, announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on July 9.

Rahul Dravid’s term as the head coach of Team India concluded after the final match of the T20 World Cup 2024, in which India defeated South Africa by seven runs to secure the prestigious trophy after a 17-year wait.