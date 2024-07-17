Kapil Dev congratulates Gambhir on appointment as head coach

Former Indian cricketer and World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev sent his congratulations to former opener Gautam Gambhir, who has been appointed as the coach of the India men’s team.
Kapil Dev made these remarks during the launch event of the upcoming Trinity Golf Champions League in Delhi, where he serves as the President of the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI). Speaking to ANI, Kapil expressed his thoughts on Gambhir, stating, “Wishing him good luck. Best wishes to him…”
Must Read: Rohit Sharma Reveals Was Important To Stay Calm During Last Over Of T20 World Cup Final: I Was Completely Blank
Gautam Gambhir was appointed as the new head coach of Team India, succeeding batting legend Rahul Dravid, announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on July 9.
Rahul Dravid’s term as the head coach of Team India concluded after the final match of the T20 World Cup 2024, in which India defeated South Africa by seven runs to secure the prestigious trophy after a 17-year wait.
Regarding Team India’s ICC T20 World Cup victory, Kapil emphasized that it was not attributable to a single player but to the collective performance of the team.
He further commented, “The entire team performed well, which led to our victory.” Reviewing the T20 World Cup 2024 final, Virat Kohli’s innings of 76 and Axar Patel’s aggressive batting with 47 runs contributed significantly, bringing India closer to their goal by setting a competitive total of 176/7.
Despite a tense defense, the Indian team managed to protect the total with contributions from Jasprit Bumrah (2/18) and Hardik Pandya (3/20), securing a 7-run victory to claim their second T20 World Cup championship.
Discussing expectations for the Indian golf team at the Paris Olympics 2024, Kapil stated, “We extend our best wishes. They should just go out and enjoy their game. We hope they feel no pressure.”
In June, the Indian golf team was unveiled for the Paris Olympics 2024, featuring Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar in the men’s event, and Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar representing India in the women’s competition.
Also Read: Pakistani Cricketer Shadab Khan Opens Up About His Lean Patch