About 95 Children Rescued From Illegally Being Taken To Ayodhya

In a crucial intervention, the Uttar Pradesh Child Commission executed a rescue mission, liberating 95 children allegedly being trafficked from Bihar to Uttar Pradesh illegally. This alarming incident shines a spotlight on the pervasive issue of child trafficking, prompting urgent action from authorities.

Spearheading the rescue effort, Sarvesh Awasthi, Chairperson of the Ayodhya Child Welfare Committee, recounted the swift response upon receiving information from UP Child Commission member Suchitra Chaturvedi. “Early on Friday morning, we received a distress call from Suchitra Chaturvedi regarding the unlawful transportation of minor children from Bihar to Saharanpur, passing through Gorakhpur and Ayodhya. Without hesitation, we mobilized our team to rescue these vulnerable children, ensuring they received immediate food and medical care,” Awasthi disclosed.

#WATCH | Ayodhya: 95 children who were allegedly being transported from Bihar to Uttar Pradesh illegally, were rescued by Uttar Pradesh Child Commission pic.twitter.com/SN0exWkS39 — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2024

The rescued children, aged between 4 and 12 years old, were found without consent letters from their parents, raising serious concerns about their well-being and safety. “Most of the children seemed disoriented and unaware of their destination. Our priority now is to reunite them with their families, and we are diligently reaching out to parents for a swift reunion. A total of 95 children were rescued from this distressing ordeal,” Awasthi affirmed.

This rescue operation follows a similar incident where children from Bihar, destined for madrasas across various states, were rescued by the Uttar Pradesh State Child Commission in Gorakhpur. Prompted by directives from the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, these actions underscore the collective effort to safeguard the rights and welfare of vulnerable children.

In response to these developments, Priyank Kanoongo, Chairperson of the National Commission for Protection Of Child Rights, emphasized the fundamental right to education enshrined in the Indian Constitution. “The exploitation of underprivileged children for religious donations through illegal transportation to madrasas in other states is a blatant violation of constitutional principles,” Kanoongo stated emphatically.

Expressing concern over the lack of FIR registration by the Gorakhpur Railway Police, Kanoongo underscored the importance of swift legal action to combat such heinous crimes and uphold the rights of every child. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for concerted efforts to eradicate child trafficking and ensure the safety and well-being of vulnerable children across the nation.