Attempted Murder in Chennai: UP Man Targets Doctor Over Girlfriend's Friendship

In a shocking incident in Chennai, a postgraduate medical student narrowly escaped an attempt on his life when a man from Uttar Pradesh fired at him using a country-made pistol on Sunday. Fortunately, the shot missed its mark, and the doctor remained unharmed. The quick action of the public led to the immediate arrest of the assailant.

The incident unfolded near a tea shop close to the Madras Medical College-Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital campus. The victim, identified as 26-year-old Rohan, was closely followed by two men when one of them suddenly fired a shot at him. The other individual, suspected to be an accomplice, fled the scene.

The apprehended suspect has been identified as Ritik Kumar, a resident of Uttar Pradesh. The fleeing individual, identified as Amit Kumar, is also from the same northern state.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Amit Kumar was motivated by jealousy and anger towards Rohan. He believed that his girlfriend, also a postgraduate medical student, had distanced herself from him due to her friendship with Rohan. This suspicion led him to conspire against Rohan with the intent to harm him.

The incident has raised concerns about personal vendettas turning violent and underscores the importance of addressing interpersonal conflicts through dialogue and non-violent means.