Organ Transplant Racket Busted, Cops Discovers Bangladesh Linked

In the National Capital, Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested about 7 people including a doctor involved in the Organ Transplant racket. 

In the National Capital, Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested about 7 people including a doctor involved in the Organ Transplant racket. 

In the investigation it has come to notice that the people involved in this racket had links in Bangladesh. The people involved used to charge Rs 25-30 lakhs for each transplant.  It was found that both the organ receiver and the donor were from Bangladesh. 

This unofficial organ transplant was being run since 2019, claimed the Delhi police.
Also Read: Hathras Stampede Probe Report: Overcrowding Stands The Primary Cause Of 121 Fatalities
Latest News