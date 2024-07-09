Organ Transplant Racket Busted, Cops Discovers Bangladesh Linked

In the National Capital, Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested about 7 people including a doctor involved in the Organ Transplant racket.
In the investigation it has come to notice that the people involved in this racket had links in Bangladesh. The people involved used to charge Rs 25-30 lakhs for each transplant. It was found that both the organ receiver and the donor were from Bangladesh.
Amit Goel, DCP Crime Branch says "7 people have been arrested in connection with an international organ transplant racket. The mastermind of this racket was a Bangladeshi. Both, donor and receiver were from Bangladesh. We have arrested a person named Russell, who used to…
This unofficial organ transplant was being run since 2019, claimed the Delhi police.