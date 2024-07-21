Pune Road Rage: Content Creator Assaulted by Motorist While Riding with Children

In a harrowing incident of road rage in Pune, Maharashtra, digital content creator Jeryln Dsilva was brutally assaulted while riding her bike on the Baner-Pashan Link Road with her two young children. Jeryln, a popular Instagram influencer with 70,000 followers, recounted the details of the assault in a video she shared on social media.

Details of the Incident:

According to Jeryln’s video, the altercation began when she allowed a motorist to overtake her vehicle. The motorist, after passing her, stopped his vehicle, confronted her, and struck her in the face, resulting in severe bleeding. He also pulled her hair, leaving her both shaken and injured.

Jeryln is currently receiving medical treatment at a private hospital in Baner. The incident has sparked widespread outrage and concern over the safety of women and bikers in Pune. Many are calling for stricter measures to combat road rage and ensure the safety of all motorists.

Public Response:

In her video caption, Jeryln expressed her fears for the safety of others, stating, “What is happening to the city? Today it’s me, tomorrow it could be you.” Her message resonated with many viewers, highlighting the urgent need for improved safety measures and accountability for aggressive drivers.

The attack on Jeryln Dsilva underscores the growing issue of road rage and the need for effective law enforcement to protect vulnerable road users, particularly women and children.