Budget 2025: Understanding the Old vs. New Tax Regime – Which One Saves You More?

As India continues to adjust its tax structure, the introduction of the new tax regime in 2020 brought significant changes to the way individuals pay taxes. With key updates in the 2023 Union Budget, taxpayers are left wondering: which regime—old or new—offers the best savings for their financial situation?

The Indian income tax system determines the tax obligations of individuals based on their income level. However, significant changes were made starting from the 2020-21 fiscal year, particularly with the introduction of a new tax regime. The new system, which came into effect from April 1, 2020, aims to simplify the tax structure while offering reduced tax rates. However, it also comes with the caveat of limited deductions and exemptions.

The New Tax Regime: Key Features

In April 2020, the Indian government introduced an optional tax rate system under Section 115 BAC of the Income Tax Act, 1961, for individuals and Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs). The new system was designed to reduce tax rates but also significantly reduced the opportunities for tax-saving through exemptions and deductions. While it initially faced resistance from taxpayers who were accustomed to the old system, the government implemented several changes in the Union Budget 2023 to encourage more people to switch to the new regime.

Key Changes in the 2023 Budget:

Increased Tax Rebate Limit: The government raised the tax rebate limit under the new tax regime to Rs 7 lakh, up from the previous Rs 5 lakh. This means that individuals earning up to Rs 7 lakh will now be exempt from paying any tax.

Simplified Tax Slabs: The tax exemption limit has been raised to Rs 3 lakh, and the following are the updated tax slabs for the 2024-25 fiscal year:

Annual Income Range Tax Rate (FY 2024-25) Up to Rs 3 lakh Nil Rs 3 lakh – Rs 7 lakh 5% Rs 7 lakh – Rs 10 lakh 10% Rs 10 lakh – Rs 12 lakh 15% Rs 12 lakh – Rs 15 lakh 20% Above Rs 15 lakh 30%

These adjustments aim to simplify the tax structure and provide more relief to taxpayers, especially those with lower incomes.

The Old Tax Regime: Overview

The old tax regime, which was in place before the introduction of the new system, offers several deductions and exemptions that can help reduce a taxpayer’s taxable income. Under this regime, there are approximately 70 exclusions and deductions available, including benefits such as House Rent Allowance (HRA), Leave Travel Allowance (LTA), and deductions under Section 80C (for investments in schemes like PPF, life insurance premiums, and more).

One of the most popular deductions is Section 80C, which allows a maximum reduction of Rs 1.5 lakh from taxable income. This system benefits individuals who are willing to engage in tax planning and save for the future.

New Regime vs. Old Regime: Which One is Better?

The question of which tax regime is better—new or old—depends on various factors, such as the taxpayer’s income level and the amount of tax-saving deductions they are eligible for.

Which Regime is Right for You?

When Total Deductions Are Less Than Rs 1.5 Lakh: In this case, the new regime might be more beneficial, as it offers lower tax rates with fewer requirements for tax-saving investments.

When Total Deductions Exceed Rs 3.75 Lakh: The old tax regime may prove advantageous in this scenario, as the numerous exemptions and deductions available can result in significant tax savings.

When Total Deductions Range Between Rs 1.5 Lakh and Rs 3.75 Lakh: This depends on the specific income level, and taxpayers may need to calculate their tax liability under both regimes to determine which option is better.

Final Thoughts: Which Tax Regime Should You Choose?

Choosing between the new and old tax regimes requires careful consideration of your individual financial situation. The new tax regime offers lower rates and is simpler, making it an attractive option for individuals with fewer deductions. It may also be appealing to non-salaried individuals, such as consultants, who are not eligible for many of the exemptions under the old regime.

On the other hand, the old tax regime encourages savings and allows for tax planning through various deductions, making it a better choice for individuals with significant investments or who want to avail themselves of exemptions such as HRA or LTA.

Ultimately, the best choice depends on your unique set of circumstances, and it’s important to analyze the tax implications of both regimes before making a decision.

