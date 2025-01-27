Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Budget 2025: Will Nirmala Sitharaman Completely Scrap the Old Tax Regime?

As the Modi government prepares for Budget 2025, speculation is growing over whether the Old Tax Regime will be completely scrapped in favor of the simplified New Tax Regime. With taxpayers and experts alike calling for a single, unified tax system, the upcoming budget could bring significant changes to India's taxation structure.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Budget 2025: Will Nirmala Sitharaman Completely Scrap the Old Tax Regime?

As the Modi government prepares for Budget 2025, speculation is growing over whether the Old Tax Regime will be completely scrapped.


In Budget 2020, the Modi government introduced the New Tax Regime, offering taxpayers the option to benefit from lower tax rates under simplified tax slabs, with the trade-off being the removal of deductions and exemptions. Since its inception, the move has sparked ongoing debate and speculation about whether the government should entirely abolish the Old Tax Regime or phase it out gradually.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Dual Tax Regime Concerns

A major point of contention has been the dual tax regime, with taxpayers voicing concerns about the complexities of managing two parallel systems. These concerns have persisted despite the New Tax Regime being made the default option in Budget 2023. As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman prepares to present her second full-fledged Budget under the Modi 3.0 government on February 1, 2025, speculation is growing. Taxpayers continue to advocate for the removal of the previous Tax Regime in favor of a single system, which they believe would simplify compliance and reduce confusion.

Experts Highlight Complexity of Dual Tax Regime

Experts have also pointed to the complexity of the current system, offering suggestions to simplify and rationalize individual taxation.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

CA (Dr.) Suresh Surana, a respected taxation expert while speaking to Financial Express, “Most individual taxpayers, especially salaried individuals, compute their tax liability on their own. Without professional assistance, it becomes difficult for them to assess and choose the most favorable tax regime.” He further highlighted that taxpayers earning income from a business or profession, who choose to opt out of the New Tax Regime under Section 115BAC, can only revert to it once, making the process less flexible and more cumbersome.

Addressing Inflation and Tax Rates

Jalan also emphasized the need to address the impact of inflation, which currently hovers around 6% per annum. “Easing the tax rate in the New Regime could help mitigate this,” he said. He suggested that the basic exemption or rebate limit could be raised to ₹9 lakhs, thereby providing more disposable income to the middle class.

For taxpayers with earnings above Rs 15 lakh, the shift to the New Tax Regime may result in a financial setback. Jalan proposed a solution for this, suggesting the introduction of a new tax slab for incomes between Rs 15 lakh and Rs 18 lakh, taxed at 25%. “This adjustment would not only provide relief to established taxpayers but also increase disposable income, boost consumption, and, in turn, drive GDP growth,” he concluded.

Also Read: Budget 2025: Will Union Budget Bring Relief For Salaried Employees And Taxpayers?

Filed under

Budget 2025

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Paid Leave For Pet Care? New York Might Approve It Soon

Paid Leave For Pet Care? New York Might Approve It Soon

Starbucks Is Bringing Back Coffeehouse Culture With Four Major Changes For In-House Experience

Starbucks Is Bringing Back Coffeehouse Culture With Four Major Changes For In-House Experience

UNRWA To Cease Operations In East Jerusalem Amid Israeli Ban

UNRWA To Cease Operations In East Jerusalem Amid Israeli Ban

German Cyclists In World Track Event Suffer Multiple Fractures After Car Collision

German Cyclists In World Track Event Suffer Multiple Fractures After Car Collision

Saudi Arabia Opens Holy Cities Mecca And Medina To Foreign Investors With These Limits

Saudi Arabia Opens Holy Cities Mecca And Medina To Foreign Investors With These Limits

Entertainment

Blake Lively Called Out for ‘Farting Too Much’ While Shooting on Set

Blake Lively Called Out for ‘Farting Too Much’ While Shooting on Set

Selena Gomez Seen Crying In Emotional Video While Speaking About Trump’s Deportation Policy | WATCH

Selena Gomez Seen Crying In Emotional Video While Speaking About Trump’s Deportation Policy | WATCH

Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava In Trouble? Actor’s Dancing Gets Objected As Maharashtra Minister Warns To Stop Its Release

Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava In Trouble? Actor’s Dancing Gets Objected As Maharashtra Minister Warns To Stop

Urvashi Rautela’s Mother Hospitalised, Here’s What She Said To Fans

Urvashi Rautela’s Mother Hospitalised, Here’s What She Said To Fans

Air India Passengers Beat Cabin Overhead Roof After Enduring Five-Hour Delay Without Air Conditioning- Watch Viral Video!

Air India Passengers Beat Cabin Overhead Roof After Enduring Five-Hour Delay Without Air Conditioning- Watch

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox