Gaurs Group To invest Around Rs 750 Crore On New Luxury Housing Project In Greater Noida

Real estate powerhouse Gaurs Group is set to invest Rs 750 crore in a new luxury housing project in Greater Noida, expanding its portfolio in the booming Delhi-NCR real estate market. The project will feature 250 premium residential units, spread across a sprawling 12 lakh square feet area, addressing the region’s strong demand for high-end properties.

Project Details: Luxury Homes in Greater Noida

The new project, located at Jaypee Greens in Greater Noida, will offer a mix of luxury units aimed at buyers seeking quality living spaces in a prime location. According to Gaurs Group Chairman and Managing Director, Manoj Gaur, the project is set to meet the growing demand for residential properties in the region, with limited high-quality supply available.

“We are excited to announce the launch of this new housing project, which will add 250 luxury units to Greater Noida’s residential landscape,” Gaur shared with PTI. The development will cost approximately Rs 750 crore, covering both land acquisition and construction expenses.

Strategic Location and Growth Potential

Gaurs Group, which has already completed successful developments at the same location, is confident that the demand for homes in Noida and Greater Noida will remain strong due to the region’s robust infrastructure and proximity to key business hubs. The project will cater to homebuyers looking for high-end residential options in a fast-developing area, with excellent connectivity to Delhi and other parts of NCR.

Expanding the Portfolio: Commercial Projects in Noida

This new residential venture follows Gaurs Group’s earlier announcement of a Rs 4,000 crore commercial project in Noida. The company plans to develop a 5 million square feet commercial complex along the Noida Expressway, which will include retail space, office buildings, and a luxury hotel with over 300 rooms.

“Our strategy is to build rental assets that will drive stable income streams. This commercial development will cater to the increasing demand for Grade-A office and retail spaces in Noida,” said Manoj Gaur. The commercial space is planned for development on a lease model, and Gaurs Group expects to start construction next year.

Strong Demand and Investment Growth in Delhi-NCR

The demand for residential and commercial properties in the Delhi-NCR region remains robust, with Gaurs Group continuing to expand its footprint in both sectors. The company’s rental income currently exceeds Rs 125 crore annually, and with the new commercial and residential projects, it aims to grow this figure significantly in the coming years.

A Legacy of Excellence: Gaurs Group’s Real Estate Growth

With over three decades of experience, Gaurs Group (formerly Gaursons India Ltd) has developed more than 65 million square feet of real estate and delivered over 65,000 residential units. The company has earned a reputation for quality construction and timely delivery, especially through landmark developments like Gaur City in Noida Extension.

In addition to residential and commercial real estate, Gaurs Group has also diversified into shopping malls, schools, hotels, solar plants, and construction services. The company is now preparing for its initial public offering (IPO), planned for the next 18 months, as it looks to accelerate growth and enhance its market presence.