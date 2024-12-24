Home
Tuesday, December 24, 2024
we-woman

Government Mulls 30 % Subsidy For Local Electric Ambulances

India is set to offer a significant boost to the electric ambulance industry with a 30% subsidy on the cost of producing electric ambulances. This initiative is part of the government’s push to encourage local manufacturing and deployment of e-ambulances across the country.

To make this plan a reality, the Indian government is preparing guidelines under the PM E-DRIVE scheme to incentivize electric ambulance manufacturing. The initiative is backed by a Rs 500 crore allocation under the PM E-DRIVE fund, which is part of a larger Rs 10,900 crore investment for e-mobility over the next two years.

These subsidies will be crucial in accelerating the transition to cleaner, more sustainable emergency transportation options, as the government aims to boost the production and deployment of electric vehicles (EVs), particularly in the healthcare sector.

Funding and Guidelines for Electric Ambulance Subsidies

According to senior officials, funds for the subsidies will be sourced from the PM E-DRIVE scheme, with additional support from the National Health Mission (NHM). Subsidy amounts will be linked to the battery capacity of each e-ambulance, ensuring that vehicles with larger batteries and greater range receive higher support.

Collaboration Between Ministries for Standards and Safety

The Ministry of Heavy Industries, along with the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Road Transport, is working together to establish the performance and safety standards for e-ambulances. These standards will ensure that the vehicles meet the necessary requirements for safety and functionality while serving in emergency situations.

A senior official emphasized that the final guidelines for electric ambulances will be developed through consultations with the National Health Mission (NHM) to ensure that the program addresses the healthcare sector’s specific needs.

The introduction of this subsidy scheme will not only promote local manufacturing of electric ambulances but also pave the way for greener, more cost-effective healthcare transportation options. With the backing of the PM E-DRIVE scheme, the government is laying the groundwork for a more sustainable healthcare infrastructure, reducing the carbon footprint of emergency services and ensuring better healthcare delivery across India.

